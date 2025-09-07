Corvette ZR1X Vs Ford Mustang GTD: Which One Offers Higher Horsepower?
The Corvette ZR1X and the Ford Mustang GTD are different answers to the same questions: What happens when you ask America's biggest automotive manufacturers to shoot for the moon? How far will they go? And just how much power can you stuff under the hood of an everyday sports car before you reach the limit?
The Mustang GTD is the more modestly powered answer to those questions, but that's a big understatement. The GTD uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that puts out 800 horsepower. The GTD's engine is based on the Predator V8 used under the hood of Ford's Shelby Mustang GT500 and even the Ford F-150 Raptor R. With over 700 horsepower in those more street-friendly applications, the Predator is considered one of the best V8s Ford has ever produced.
At the top of the pecking order for Corvettes is the ZR1X, and it takes things to another level. It's powered by a V8 as well, but in the Corvette's case, it's a 5.5-liter V8 with twin turbochargers, an electric front drive unit and a combined output of an astonishing 1,250 hp. That's 450 more than the GTD and well beyond any Corvette that's ever been made before. So, yes, the Corvette ZR1X has more power, but they're both pretty remarkable sports cars in their own ways.
Performance that is more than just the numbers
Both are built using different layouts: one's a hybrid with all-wheel drive, while the other is a purist-friendly rear-wheel drive car. They use different methods of forced induction: supercharging versus turbocharging. And, there's a pretty wide horsepower delta between them. The GTD and the ZR1X might answer the same questions, but they take very different approaches.
Something that the GTD and ZR1X have in common, however, is their commitment to performance on the track. Both cars have spent time at the world-famous Nürburgring, setting lap records for American cars while they were there. The GTD lapped the Ring in 6:52.072, and the ZR1X did it in 6:49.275. Both are astonishingly fast times.
The Mustang GTD comes with Ford's Multimatic DSSV suspension with adaptive dampers and an adjustable ride height that can lower the car by as much as 40mm, all of which is extremely useful on the track. High-end materials, such as forged magnesium for the wheels, a titanium exhaust, and carbon fiber body panels, help keep the weight down. The ZR1X makes a similar commitment to overall performance, using carbon ceramic brakes with massive 10-piston calipers up front, as well as a number of carbon fiber aerodynamic elements to properly guide air around the body. The ZR1X also comes with a stealth electric-only mode that allows for 4-5 miles of silent movement under 45 mph.
Pricing on GM's and Ford's fastest sports cars
The standard versions of the Mustang and Corvette are pretty accessible for modern-day sports cars. But with all the extra performance offered by these high-end variants of everyday cars, you can bet the prices go way up. Prices for the Mustang GTD are astonishingly high. According to one owner's window sticker, the base price is just over $318,000, with an additional $5,500 for destination and delivery. Want any options with that? Then your GTD will use its $320k+ starting price as a jumping-off point. To put that in perspective, the Mustang Dark Horse, which is the most expensive trim of the Mustang aside from the GTD, has a starting MSRP of $72,065. Non-V8 Mustangs can be had for much less, with starting prices around $35,000, depending on equipment.
ZR1X prices are a bit less shocking. I enjoyed testing the latest Corvette earlier this year, which starts at a modest $70,195, very nearly the same price as the Dark Horse. The ZR1 adds over $100,000 to that price tag with a base MSRP of $178,195. The extra power and performance of the ZR1X will run you at least $207,395, with other versions going as high as $228,395. It's not cheap, but saving nearly $100,000 with the ZR1X compared to the Mustang GTD is pretty appealing.