Corvette ZR1X Vs Ford Mustang GTD: Which One Offers Higher Horsepower?

The Corvette ZR1X and the Ford Mustang GTD are different answers to the same questions: What happens when you ask America's biggest automotive manufacturers to shoot for the moon? How far will they go? And just how much power can you stuff under the hood of an everyday sports car before you reach the limit?

The Mustang GTD is the more modestly powered answer to those questions, but that's a big understatement. The GTD uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 that puts out 800 horsepower. The GTD's engine is based on the Predator V8 used under the hood of Ford's Shelby Mustang GT500 and even the Ford F-150 Raptor R. With over 700 horsepower in those more street-friendly applications, the Predator is considered one of the best V8s Ford has ever produced.

At the top of the pecking order for Corvettes is the ZR1X, and it takes things to another level. It's powered by a V8 as well, but in the Corvette's case, it's a 5.5-liter V8 with twin turbochargers, an electric front drive unit and a combined output of an astonishing 1,250 hp. That's 450 more than the GTD and well beyond any Corvette that's ever been made before. So, yes, the Corvette ZR1X has more power, but they're both pretty remarkable sports cars in their own ways.