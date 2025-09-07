Is The 2025 Subaru Forester A Comfortable Ride? Here's What Owners Have To Say
During the car-buying process, one of the most important things a potential owner can think about is how the vehicle will drive and how comfortable it will be to spend time in. Not to mention other important factors such as safety, reliability, and fuel economy, a vehicle's drive quality is extremely important in determining how well-liked a vehicle is. One vehicle that hits all of those marks is the Subaru Forester.
Subaru completely redesigned the Forester for the 2025 model year, building a vehicle that features good safety scores and keeping Subaru's classic standard all-wheel drive. An area of the Forester that many drivers appreciate, according to owner reviews and automotive expert reviews, is the Subaru's on-road driving dynamics. The Forester is comfortable beyond just its ride as well, with a pleasant interior with plenty of leg- and headroom. According to a Subaru Forester owner on Reddit, "I love how comfortable the seats are in my 2025. With them now bolted directly into the chassis instead of on a mounted bracket it makes riding in them much more comfy and you feel less harshness from the road."
Subaru Forester drive quality
The five-seat 2025 Subaru Forester sits passengers on cloth upholstery, offering enough legroom for most adults in both rows. Beyond cloth upholstery, higher trim levels offer more upholstery options such as perforated leather-trimmed seats, synthetic gray leather, and genuine leather. With those options, there is sure to be a material that makes you feel comfortable behind the wheel. The Forester's front seats also feature both heating and cooling functionality, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and even memory settings, so the vehicle can be specified for different drivers. If you thought comfort was only for those in front, just take a seat in the Forester's second-row.
The second-row of the Forester can recline, meaning passengers in the back can take a nap and relax on longer drivers. As long as you're not sitting in the middle seat, rear-seat passengers can experience heated seats. The Forester's cloth seats have been noted for their comfort by owners online, with one even saying, "the pleather seats feel so luxurious!" One of the biggest complaints seen in forum posts is that the heated seats sometimes don't work, an issue that should be resolved by the dealer.
Alternatives to the Subaru Forester
Part of a crowded class of vehicles, the compact SUV segment is one of the largest and most popular groups of vehicles on the market today. With rivals like the Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, and Ford Bronco Sport, there are numerous other options that provide a bit more comfort or a bit more capability over the Forester. The Bronco Sport, for example, provides more off-road capability than the Forester. Where the Forester comes standard with all-wheel drive, the Bronco Sport takes it a step further and features standard four-wheel drive.
The Mazda CX-5 is another good example of a Forester alternative. Like the Subaru, this Mazda SUV has standard all-wheel drive. Where the CX-5 differs the most from the Forester is in power. While the Forester has a weak 180-horsepower engine, the CX-5 offers drivers a powerful turbocharged four-cylinder producing 227 horsepower.
The Honda CR-V and more rugged CR-V TrailSport Hybrid are a family-friendly alternative to the Forester. Like the Subaru, the CR-V features a CVT that receives a number of complaints, although it offers better fuel economy estimates than the Forester. The Honda also offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort even on the longest of drives.