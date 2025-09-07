Is The 2025 Subaru Forester A Comfortable Ride? Here's What Owners Have To Say

During the car-buying process, one of the most important things a potential owner can think about is how the vehicle will drive and how comfortable it will be to spend time in. Not to mention other important factors such as safety, reliability, and fuel economy, a vehicle's drive quality is extremely important in determining how well-liked a vehicle is. One vehicle that hits all of those marks is the Subaru Forester.

Subaru completely redesigned the Forester for the 2025 model year, building a vehicle that features good safety scores and keeping Subaru's classic standard all-wheel drive. An area of the Forester that many drivers appreciate, according to owner reviews and automotive expert reviews, is the Subaru's on-road driving dynamics. The Forester is comfortable beyond just its ride as well, with a pleasant interior with plenty of leg- and headroom. According to a Subaru Forester owner on Reddit, "I love how comfortable the seats are in my 2025. With them now bolted directly into the chassis instead of on a mounted bracket it makes riding in them much more comfy and you feel less harshness from the road."