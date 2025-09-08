5 Warning Signs That Your GPU Is Dying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few things more demoralizing than your PC going down in flames, figuratively or literally. It can be disruptive to your personal and professional life, especially if you work and game on the same PC. In any case, there are many reasons a PC can go down. A computer contains several critical components like the motherboard, CPU, GPU, power supply, and RAM that will break the whole machine if damaged. The one you really want to protect is the GPU, as it is generally the most expensive piece in a PC build, along with the processor, and even the best GPU brands can sell a dud from time to time.

GPUs aren't just one of the most expensive component in a build; they're also one of the most important. There are tons of apps out there that use GPU acceleration, and video games also use it pretty heavily. It's also the core component in multi-display setups, especially if you use three or more monitors. PCs are usable without a GPU, but with everything from web browsers to the Windows desktop using GPU acceleration, going without one makes life less pleasant.

So, you'll want to know what a dying GPU looks like so you can identify when it's time for a repair or replacement before the GPU fully breaks down and stops your ability to work or game. Here are the most common GPU issues that may indicate that your GPU is dying.