DJI's Osmo 360 Camera Is Here, But How Does It Compare To The Popular Insta360?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the Osmo 360, DJI has entered into the 360-degree camera market; a category that has picked up some heat in recent years, thanks to travel vloggers and content creators. For its first panoramic action camera, DJI seems to have gone all-in: The Osmo 360 offers dual one-inch sensors, provides extended 8K video recording, and can shoot crisp 4K video at 120 fps.

While the company has an extensive lineup of drones, gimbals, and action cameras, it has stayed away from the panoramic camera space long enough for Insta360 to gain popularity among U.S. buyers. Insta360's latest release, the Insta360 X5, debuted in April 2025 with features like dual 1/1.28-inch sensors, support for 8K video, and improved water-resistance.

Like the Insta360 X5, the DJI Osmo 360's standard combo costs $549.99, but the product isn't available on the company's official website. Instead, it is available via third-party retailers like Amazon and B&H. Assuming that you're willing to overlook that, here's a detailed comparison between the devices.