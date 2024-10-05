10 Highly-Rated 360 Cameras For Motorcycles

Who doesn't love a good motorcycle? Few sensations are as exhilarating as speeding down a road on one, but motorcycles aren't for everyone. Some people are too daunted by the balance and concentration needed to properly ride a motorcycle, especially at high speeds when the adrenaline hits. Thanks to technological advances, skilled motorcyclists can share a facsimile of what it's like to use a motorcycle with people who don't care to ride.

As its name suggests, a 360 camera can record video and take pictures in a full 360 degrees. Most 360 cameras achieve this feat with multiple lenses; each camera records a view, and internal software stitches them all together to create a single shot. From there, the user can zoom in on a section to create a picture or video similar to ones created by normal cameras, zoom out until the entire image is a nauseous fisheye, or turn the 360 recording into a VR experience.

Since motorcycles rarely give smooth rides, anyone who wants to record a 360 video of their bike will have to find a way to secure it; using just a selfie stick is asking for the camera to fall onto pavement. Moreover, the camera needs to be robust enough to record landscapes passing by at high speeds. If you own a motorcycle and want to share your riding experiences, consider buying one of these ten cameras, organized in no particular order.

