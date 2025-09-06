Are Hart Batteries Compatible With Ryobi Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Back in the days when disposable batteries were your only source of portable power, you had to accept whatever brand you could find at the store. Nowadays, at least with cordless power tools like those from Ryobi, we have the opposite problem: Battery packs are rechargeable, but you can only use the specific packs manufactured by the tool's manufacturer. If you have a sudden need for a Ryobi battery but there isn't a Home Depot nearby to buy one, what are you supposed to do?

Despite the specificity, you might still try bending the rules. At first glance, a Hart tool battery may seem a sufficient substitute considering that Hart and Ryobi power tools are made in the same factory. As Hart power tools are readily available at Walmart, it makes for a convenient solution. Sadly, this is a problem that a Walmart visit can't remedy. While Hart batteries may be conceptually similar to Ryobi's packs, they can't fit on to Ryobi tools or deliver any power. If you're truly determined to use a Hart battery on a Ryobi tool, it is technically possible to do so through the use of a third-party battery adapter. However, using unsanctioned accessories such as these may end up causing more problems than they're worth.