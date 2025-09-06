Can You Use A Ryobi Battery On A Dyson Vacuum Cleaner?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rechargeable battery packs aren't just for power tool brands like Ryobi. There are all kinds of household and professional gadgets that make use of this convenient framework. For example, certain models of Dyson vacuum cleaners, like the Dyson V8, V7, and V11, all utilize rechargeable battery packs. While this is very convenient for cleaning your house without being tied down to an outlet, it does come with a big asterisk: due to the way Dyson conducts business, should your Dyson vacuum's battery pack suffer a fatal problem like not charging, the only way to get an officially licensed replacement is to order one directly from Dyson. These replacement batteries can easily go for over $100, depending on your model.

If you find yourself in such an unenviable position, you might consider trying to beat the system and use a different brand's batteries on your Dyson vacuum. As we mentioned, Ryobi power tools use rechargeable batteries as well, and while they're not exactly cheap, they're certainly cheaper than Dyson batteries. Ryobi also makes its own stick vacuums, so that's another point of commonality. Unfortunately, this is one side route that won't get you where you want to go. Ryobi batteries use a completely different standard of connection, one that will not fit a Dyson vacuum natively. Technically, there are battery adapters floating around that could facilitate a connection, but using these unlicensed third-party products could prove problematic in the long run.