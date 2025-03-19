Dyson Battery Not Charging? Here's What Might Be Wrong

You leave your battery on the charger for hours, then plug it into the vacuum, pull the trigger... and nothing happens. You might notice a light flashing on the machine that indicates that the battery has an insufficient charge, but no indication as to why. There are a few things that could have gone wrong, and one of the first you might want to consider is that there might be an issue with the charger itself.

For those who are using the included charging bracket, the issue may be as simple as a charging pin being out of alignment. This would result in poor contact between the charging cable and the battery itself, resulting in the battery never receiving electricity. "To loosen the charging pin for removal, push the silver charging contact toward the back of the charging bracket," Dyson says in a support article. "Now, plug the charger cord directly into your machine and see if the blue solid light is sustained." If the blue light is on, then the battery is charging and the issue should be resolved. You can try reattaching the charging bracket later to see if you can get a better connection.

If the battery still isn't receiving a charge when the cord is plugged directly into it, then you may wish to try plugging the charger into other outlets in the home to make sure that there isn't an issue with your outlet. Otherwise, the next most likely culprit is the battery itself.

