Dyson Battery Not Charging? Here's What Might Be Wrong
Dyson is often ranked as one of the best vacuum cleaner brands on the market. Its products are renowned for their power, design, and build quality. This is a big part of the reason that many fans of the brand consider Dyson Vacuums to be worth buying, in spite of their exorbitant prices. That doesn't mean that they can't have their fair share of problems, though. Dyson's products can still encounter a lot of the same maintenance issues that other vacuums do. This is doubly true when it comes to the cordless models.
Cordless vacuums have grown pretty powerful in recent years, but one problem that a lot of users have encountered has to do with the Dyson batteries not charging –- essentially turning their expensive appliance into an oversized paperweight. This can be frustrating to diagnose as there's very little information to go on and there are a few different things that could be the source of the problem. Dyson does sell replacements for many of its current vacuum batteries, but these are also a bit on the pricey side, and it's probably a good idea to make sure that the battery itself is the source of the problem before you commit to purchasing a new one. Fortunately, Dyson's own support center has provided some helpful tips for determining the source of the failure.
It could be the charger
You leave your battery on the charger for hours, then plug it into the vacuum, pull the trigger... and nothing happens. You might notice a light flashing on the machine that indicates that the battery has an insufficient charge, but no indication as to why. There are a few things that could have gone wrong, and one of the first you might want to consider is that there might be an issue with the charger itself.
For those who are using the included charging bracket, the issue may be as simple as a charging pin being out of alignment. This would result in poor contact between the charging cable and the battery itself, resulting in the battery never receiving electricity. "To loosen the charging pin for removal, push the silver charging contact toward the back of the charging bracket," Dyson says in a support article. "Now, plug the charger cord directly into your machine and see if the blue solid light is sustained." If the blue light is on, then the battery is charging and the issue should be resolved. You can try reattaching the charging bracket later to see if you can get a better connection.
If the battery still isn't receiving a charge when the cord is plugged directly into it, then you may wish to try plugging the charger into other outlets in the home to make sure that there isn't an issue with your outlet. Otherwise, the next most likely culprit is the battery itself.
It could be the battery
You might need to check and see if the battery could be damaged. Lithium-ion batteries aren't exactly fragile, but they can be damaged if they have been dropped, struck, or crushed by something heavy. Dyson's troubleshooting page suggests that you should examine a battery that isn't holding a charge by checking the casing to ensure that it isn't visibly cracked or damaged. If it is, then the company recommends that you do not attempt to charge the battery further or use it in the vacuum, as this may be dangerous. The company instead recommends that you contact the Dyson helpline.
Even if the battery's casing appears to be visually intact, it's also possible that the cells inside are simply dead. Battery degradation is both difficult to predict and sadly inevitable. Things like exposure to cold weather and long-term storage of uncharged batteries can expedite degradation, but no lithium-ion battery lasts forever. "There are several variables which impact overall battery lifespan, including how each individual machine is used, stored and maintained," the company states. "Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners include a 2-year manufacturer's guarantee which covers the battery, and we'd expect the battery to last at least that long." So, it's worth contacting the company if the vacuum is less than two years old. Otherwise, you may need to purchase a replacement.
The vacuum's airway could be blocked
Just because the vacuum won't turn on doesn't necessarily mean that the battery is the problem, though. If the battery is fully charged and the vacuum still immediately cuts out after pressing the power button, then the next likely issue that you might want to consider is that the vacuum's airway could potentially be blocked.
Restricted airflow can cause the vacuum's motor to need to work harder, which can result in overheating. This can damage the vacuum, which is why many companies, such as Dyson, install an emergency shut off feature to preserve the integrity of the machine. According to Dyson's troubleshooting page, "blocked airflow will make the device [cut out] for safety purposes."
The methods for clearing these blockages vary by model. Fortunately, Dyson provides instructions for how to do this with all of its most recent vacuums. Simply select your model range from the Dyson support page, and the link will take you to a more personalized page that offers troubleshooting tips, maintenance information, and a list of replacement parts and accessories that you can order for your specific model if anything in the machine is damaged.