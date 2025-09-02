You Can Naturally Clean Cloudy Headlights With This Common Kitchen Fruit

In the grand scheme of things, a car isn't that hard to make clean. Things like mud and dirt can be washed away with enough elbow grease, and, so long as there isn't any physical damage to your car's body or paint, it should come out the other end looking pleasantly sparkly. However, there's one part of a car that's a bit more stubborn: the headlights. With the general passage of time and the aging of the lights' components, your cars headlights may start to get foggy and turn a yellowish color. Not only is this generally unpleasant to look at, but severe clouding can actually make your headlights less effective.

Cloudy headlights aren't caused exclusively by contamination like a splash of mud on the body, so just rubbing them with soap and water won't completely fix the problem. There are a few DIY tricks to cleaning cloudy headlights, such as using WD-40 or a solution made with vinegar and baking soda, but there might be an even simpler option. Take a look around your kitchen and pantry, and you just might find everything you need for a quick cleaning job. All it takes is a box of baking soda and a single lemon.