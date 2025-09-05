Yes, Your DeWalt Nail Gun Can Use Any Brand's Nails - But There's A Catch

As one of the biggest and most widely trusted brands in the construction world, DeWalt is known for carrying power tools that will have you rethinking your hand tool set up. Although DeWalt wasn't at the top of our list of the best framing nailer brands, the company has its fair share of nail guns for sale, with several different sizes, shapes, and power levels for prospective buyers to choose from. No matter which model you ultimately select for your construction job, however, the nailer itself won't be much help without the appropriate nails.

The good news is that if you have some extra nails laying around, DeWalt's models will be able to help you out more often than not. The company states that its nail guns are compatible with nails from other companies and those made with different materials, including nails collated with glue, paper, and plastic. However, there is one major exception: wire-collated nails. That's largely because some DeWalt models simply haven't been tested for use with this type. At any rate, it's still a good idea to play it safe and not ruin your unit with the wrong nails.