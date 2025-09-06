5 Outdated Tools And What We Use Now Instead

You might be thinking this is a mistake, because screwdrivers are obviously not outdated and very much in use pretty much everywhere today. While this is true, some context around the development of the screwdriver will help this choice make sense. Screws themselves date back centuries, making screwdrivers a very old tool. However, of the multiple types of screws and screwdrivers we have available today, only one seems to predate the modern age.

Perhaps because it is the simplest design, screws seem to have all been slotted at one time. This means even the most complex of old machines only used slotted screws. This includes early cars, airplanes, and locomotives. Anyone who has used a slotted screwdriver to any degree knows how frustrating it can be to keep it aligned, especially if you are working with one screw after another. At some point, inventive individuals began to think of a better way to keep things together. And while there are many who did create functional alternatives, John P. Thompson receives the lion's share of notoriety for changing fasteners forever.

Although Henry F. Phillips did not invent it, the Phillips screw is named after him and his company. After acquiring the design, the four-point screw first appeared on a mass-produced product when Cadillac introduced them to their assembly line in 1937. Since then, it has proliferated across industries worldwide to become one of the most commonly used fasteners on the planet. And while many superior types of screw heads exist, the Phillips screw holds the record for first making the slotted screw outdated.