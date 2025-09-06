5 Of The Fastest PHEVs You Can Buy Today, Ranked By Top Speed
Hybrids are getting out of hand. Weren't they supposed to just be fuel efficient and good for the environment? That's what we thought was going to happen when the Prius was king, but today, we have hybrids that bring the combustion engine to new heights. That's especially true for plug-in hybrids or PHEVs, which have larger batteries for an even higher electric boost.
In fact, electric motors are so good that they counter several ICE drawbacks. For example, they eliminate turbo lag, provide naturally aspirated engines with turbo-like torque, and even allow driving on the battery to lower emissions and protect the engine. Still, you're here to learn how fast PHEVs have become today. The answer is ballistic. For instance, the Koenigsegg Gemera has a 2,300-hp PHEV powertrain, consisting of a 1,500-hp, 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, and an 800-hp electric motor. As a result, it reaches a top speed of 248 mph and sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.9 seconds!
However, in this piece, we won't be listing hypercars made of unobtanium. Models like the Gemera are either too limited or already accounted for. Instead, we'll give you the fastest PHEVs you can really buy in dealerships today — just make sure you enter with a sufficiently deep pocket. Before you do that, enjoy this electron and gas cocktail!
McLaren Artura (205 mph)
Opposing the current norm, McLaren launched its first PHEV in 2023 not as a high-end model, but as an entry-level supercar. But don't let that fool you into thinking it's anything less brutal than the firm's other offerings. Not only that, but the McLaren Artura teaches you to embrace the hybrid.
Yes, the Artura packs a small-ish 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 as opposed to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 in other McLaren models. Still, it's accompanied by a compact, 94-hp axial flux electric motor, which helps it produce 690 hp and a meaty 531 lb-ft of torque at just 2,250 rpm. The electric motor sits inside the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, meaning it acts as a "torque filler," virtually eliminating turbo lag. The motor draws electricity from a 7.4-kWh battery, which provides an EPA-rated 11 miles of range on a full charge. But who cares when you have a supercar that reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3 seconds, 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.3 seconds, and has a top speed of 205 mph (330 km/h)?
And the Artura isn't only a one-trick pony — it also has a very advanced chassis. Notably, it utilizes the brand-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA), which is lighter than before, resulting in a curb weight of just 3,303 pounds for the coupe. It also has an electronic differential at the back, which provides torque vectoring, and a rear spoiler/diffuser that generates downforce. Did we mention it's RWD-only? As a result, the Artura dances through the corners and feels cohesive, allowing both amateur and professional drivers to have fun behind the wheel.
Bentley Continental GT Speed (208 mph)
Want a mega-fast PHEV car that doesn't follow the supercar formula? There is really only one option — the Bentley Continental GT Speed. It's the company's most powerful automobile, packing an astonishing 771 hp and staggering 738 lb-ft of torque. That power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, aided by an electric motor in the transmission to eliminate turbo lag. Yes, it's not the old GT Speed's W12, but the latest Continental GT Speed shuts down skeptics with an approximately 120-hp gain over the old W12. Because power goes to all four wheels, this 5,421-pound behemoth reaches 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and won't stop until the needle shows 208 mph (335 km/h). Why is it that heavy, you might ask? It packs a relatively big 25.9-kWh battery for a useful 40-mile range.
We also dig the meaner looks. Bentley did a great job giving its luxurious GT sportier styling while keeping it recognizable. Step inside, and that's where the real magic happens. The cabin has that classic Bentley look to it, but with more tech than ever before. Fortunately, Bentley also implemented physical buttons, but we aren't sure about the use of plastics in some areas.
Still, the driving experience doesn't suffer. This mega-GT comes equipped with new dual-valve dampers for a smoother ride and 48V anti-roll control that keeps the car level in the corners. Oh, and because the battery is mounted behind the rear axle, the GT Speed has an almost ideal 49:51 weight distribution, resulting in more balanced and nimble handling.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale (211 mph)
Ferrari has been making great progress with electrified powertrains since its first hybrid, the LaFerrari. Well, the SF90 Stradale is also a pioneer. It's the first Prancing Horse model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and it hits all the right notes. See, even without the electric bits, the engine is Ferrari's most powerful V8 in history; the 4.0-liter twin-turbo unit produces a prodigious 769 hp.
Still, the SF90 Stradale also has three electric motors that bump the output to a whopping 986 hp and an Earth-shattering 590 lb-ft of torque. One electric motor is sandwiched between the engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to remove turbo lag, while the two others sit on the front axle. Yup, the SF90 Stradale is AWD, meaning it launches off the line like an EV. 60 mph arrives in just 2.5 seconds, and reaching 124 mph only takes 6.7 seconds. Top speed: an eye-watering 211 mph (340 km/h).
This is a Ferrari, though, so performance figures are only part of the story. Considering the electric bits, the SF90 Stradale is pretty light at around 3,900 pounds. It also has advanced aerodynamics with a "shut-off Gurney" flap that activates when the car corners, delivering a staggering 860 pounds of downforce at 155 mph for maximum stability. Unsurprisingly, the SF90 Stradale handles corners with poise and also delivers on the engagement front with good steering and a sonorous V8 noise. Ah, yes, its small 6.5-kWh battery only provides a 15-mile range. Still, it's enough to avoid waking your neighbors before you have a blast early in the morning.
Lamborghini Temerario (213 mph)
People want as much power as automakers can give, so of course, almost every engine today is turbocharged. But they also want high-revving naturally aspirated engines that build excitement. The two don't exactly go hand in hand.
Or do they? For its latest entry-level supercar — if you can call it that — Lamborghini did the impossible. The Temerario has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces a staggering 789 hp, but it also revs to 10,000 rpm! In fact, the maximum power figure is available in the stratospheric range of 9,000 to 9,750 rpm. The massive 538 lb-ft of torque is also available from a relatively high band of 4,000 to 7,000 rpm. This thing wants to be revved. In fact, it revs higher than the naturally aspirated V10-powered Huracán. But Lambo took things even further by implementing three 148-hp electric motors. One is connected to the engine for torque fill, and the other two sit on the front axle for AWD. The full output is 907 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque. 0-62 mph: 2.7 seconds. Top speed: 213 mph.
So, as you'd imagine, the Lamborghini Temerario packs a whole lot of drama. It produces unrelenting power and torque at any rpm, with the PHEV system working in perfect harmony. The Temerario also corners and stops impressively and even has a drift mode if all you want is some shenanigans. Ah, yes, it only has a tiny 3.8-kWh battery that provides just 5 miles of range. But, honestly, that's great news, because a bigger battery would've just added unnecessary weight and possibly spoiled the experience.
Lamborghini Revuelto (217+ mph)
Do you find the Temerario not exciting enough? Well, climbing up the Lambo ladder brings you to the Revuelto — the brand's first V12 plug-in hybrid supercar. Or shall we say a hypercar, because its PHEV powertrain produces a staggering 1,001 hp. That's enough for a 0-62 mph sprint of 2.5 seconds and a top speed higher than 217 mph.
Yup, the pace of the Lamborghini Revuelto is truly epic, but this raging bull also scores high on the experience front. Just the thought of having a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 stirs emotions, let alone one that produces an astonishing 814 hp on its own and revs to 9,500 rpm. As you'd expect, the sound it produces is pure Italian V12 drama. The coolest thing about the Revuelto is that the electric bits don't neuter the experience. In fact, they enhance it. Thanks to the instant surge from the three electric motors, the Revuelto has a whopping 1,044 lb-ft of torque. That's almost double the 531 lb-ft figure of its predecessor, the Aventador, and higher than most turbocharged engines. So, it picks up like a turbo, but without any lag, and the fantastic naturally aspirated noise still pierces your ears.
Yet, being Lambo's flagship, the Revuelto also impresses in other areas. It has a carbon tub Monofuselage that provides ridiculous rigidity of 40,000 Nm per degree, semi-active suspension, carbon ceramic brakes, and active aerodynamics with 66% more downforce than the Aventador. Oh, and the same 3.8-kWh battery as the Temerario for only 5 miles of range. Not that you asked.