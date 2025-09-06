5 Of The Fastest PHEVs You Can Buy Today, Ranked By Top Speed

Hybrids are getting out of hand. Weren't they supposed to just be fuel efficient and good for the environment? That's what we thought was going to happen when the Prius was king, but today, we have hybrids that bring the combustion engine to new heights. That's especially true for plug-in hybrids or PHEVs, which have larger batteries for an even higher electric boost.

In fact, electric motors are so good that they counter several ICE drawbacks. For example, they eliminate turbo lag, provide naturally aspirated engines with turbo-like torque, and even allow driving on the battery to lower emissions and protect the engine. Still, you're here to learn how fast PHEVs have become today. The answer is ballistic. For instance, the Koenigsegg Gemera has a 2,300-hp PHEV powertrain, consisting of a 1,500-hp, 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, and an 800-hp electric motor. As a result, it reaches a top speed of 248 mph and sprints to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 1.9 seconds!

However, in this piece, we won't be listing hypercars made of unobtanium. Models like the Gemera are either too limited or already accounted for. Instead, we'll give you the fastest PHEVs you can really buy in dealerships today — just make sure you enter with a sufficiently deep pocket. Before you do that, enjoy this electron and gas cocktail!