5 High-Quality Craftsman Mini Tools Users Claim Are Worth Adding To Your Collection
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sturdy, well-made tools are always a must-have, as they keep you prepared for any emergency repair that you might encounter. A lot of these tools are large, cumbersome, and they take up much space that you could use for something else. For those who are looking for smaller equipment, Craftsman has a few great options for you. These small tools are designed to take up less space in your toolbox, but still give you the guaranteed quality and durability you expect from a standard tool. While there are other brands that make small tools, Craftsman offers a lifetime warranty for all, should anything happen to them.
The items we added to this list were chosen based on consumer reviews that highlighted their quality, durability, and how effectively they get a job done, but we'll detail more on how we chose these particular tools at the end. Hobbyists who are looking to add more standard-sized tools to their collection could look at one of Craftsman's tool boxes under $100, instead.
Craftsman 10-in-1 Mini Multi Tool
You can never go wrong by having a multi-tool in your pocket. They're helpful in a variety of situations, even outside of DIY projects. You can take them out when you're completing small tasks around the house, while you're out in the yard, or when you find yourself out camping. If you're looking for a multi-tool, many users recommend the Craftsman 10-in-1 Mini Multi-Function Snips, not only for its convenient size, but also for the quality of those tools. Consumers highly recommend it as a tool to cut through various materials, such as zip ties, cardboard, fabric, or PEX tubing. It won't cut harder materials, but it's reliable enough to be worth having with you.
The big appeal of a tool like this, of course, is the size. The Mini Multi-function Snips weighs less than a quarter of a pound, and is less than three inches long. You won't have to worry about placing it in a sheath on your belt, as it should fit comfortably in your pocket without feeling too cumbersome while you move around. The price of this is why many recommend it. You can typically pick it up for $13 from Amazon, though you may find it for even cheaper from your local hardware store.
Craftsman 3/8 Ratchet
Having a go-to ratchet in your garage when you're working on a project always makes life easier. If you don't want to lug around your entire toolbox with you, a smaller version of a ratchet can do the trick just fine, and many users recommend the Craftsman Mini Head Ratchet. It has a 3/8 inch, 72-tooth head, and consumers who have picked it praise its quality for a smaller product.
Reviews sharing accounts of the Mini Head Ratchet detail how it has a long and firm handle, which lets the user rotate it with full strength. Because of the added strength you can apply with it, reviews also praise how helpful it is to use against previously troublesome bolts on vehicles and farm equipment. For the price of $27.98, It's a great tool if you're in the market for a small ratchet. At a little over half a pound and only eight inches long, it shouldn't take up too much room, and should be easy to carry around.
Craftsman 5-Piece Mini Torx Screwdriver Set
You always need to have a screwdriver in your house. Even if you don't regularly do any at-home projects, having a screwdriver is great for tightening any loose bolts you might find in your home. You probably already have a few screwdrivers around, but chances are, you don't have any Torx. That's why it might be a good idea to pick up the Craftsman Mini Torx Acetate Screwdriver 5-piece set. This set comes with T5, T6, T7, T8, and T9 screwdriver heads.
Consumers who have picked them up praise the quality of the tools in this set. Reviews also appreciated the general size of these screwdrivers, as they are easy to fit in a small toolbox. Because they are mini tools, these screwdrivers are small, which might make gripping the handles when tightening a screw slightly difficult.
The Mini Torx screwdriver set is available on Amazon for $23.57. It has 367 reviews, with 84% giving them a 5-star rating. If you need more than those five screwdrivers, a good multi-bit driver could be what you're looking for.
Craftsman Mini Diagonal Plier
Wire cutters are the best way to slice through wires, cables, and zipties. In those circumstances, they're better to have at your side than a pair of scissors, which might have trouble with these materials. Craftsman offers a mini wire cutter that will fit in your pockets, known as the Craftsman Mini Diagonal Pliers. These miniature cutters don't take up much room, and they're lightweight enough that you can always keep them by your side.
Owners praise the sharpness of these tools. These wire cutters make precise cuts when used against wires, and they can be used on several materials. Although the cutting edge blades of these wire cutters are not large, they're big enough to get most jobs done. Plus, reviews praise the handles of this tool, sharing that the grip makes it easy to hold and apply pressure to cut through more troublesome materials.
You can pick these up for $7.59 on Amazon. They are affordable and quite usable, but reviewers warn that they are not the most solid choice. Some users have trouble using them because of the smaller grip, as they have large hands.
Craftsman Mini Long Nose Plier
When working on an at-home project, you might find that you need to hold wires, tie them together, pull them apart, or fish them out when they get caught somewhere dangerous. The best solution for this job is to use pliers, but you won't always have this tool by your side. Unless, of course, you use the Craftsman Mini Long Nose Pliers. You can get these on Amazon for $9.99, where they have 379 reviews, 84% of them at 5 stars.
These pliers are somewhat similar to the Craftsman Mini Diagonal Pliers, as they both have a wide handle design. Consumers agree that the handles offer a nice grip. Reviews also say that the construction of these pliers is high quality, detailing how sturdy they are while in use. Pliers are an essential item for your home toolkit, and these don't take a lot of space, so keep them in mind if you're ever putting one together.
Something a handful of reviews note is that the jaws on the pliers don't have any grip or notches, meaning that it can be hard to get a grip on especially slippery objects. That said, as long as you're working with wires, that shouldn't be a problem.
Methodology
Many of the items that are categorized as "mini" by Craftsman are smaller than other tools, but we still considered how easy it would be to move around with these items and how much space they take up when making this list.
We selected the most high-quality and durable mini tools by the brand, which we found by looking at consumer reviews, primarily by Amazon users. The price did not play too much of a factor, given that all those tools are much cheaper than comparable Craftsman products.