5 High-Quality Craftsman Mini Tools Users Claim Are Worth Adding To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sturdy, well-made tools are always a must-have, as they keep you prepared for any emergency repair that you might encounter. A lot of these tools are large, cumbersome, and they take up much space that you could use for something else. For those who are looking for smaller equipment, Craftsman has a few great options for you. These small tools are designed to take up less space in your toolbox, but still give you the guaranteed quality and durability you expect from a standard tool. While there are other brands that make small tools, Craftsman offers a lifetime warranty for all, should anything happen to them.

The items we added to this list were chosen based on consumer reviews that highlighted their quality, durability, and how effectively they get a job done, but we'll detail more on how we chose these particular tools at the end. Hobbyists who are looking to add more standard-sized tools to their collection could look at one of Craftsman's tool boxes under $100, instead.