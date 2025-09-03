Why The Oldsmobile Ram Rod 350 Was Such A Special Engine

The muscle era of the late-1960s is often seen as one of automotive history's golden ages. A diverse array of famous and innovative designs, powertrains, and models all came out in the span of less than a decade.

For example, the 1960s saw the formation of the Pony Car, the rise of SCCA circuit racing, drag racing, and the explosive popularity of NASCAR stock car racing; and a host of gorgeous and powerful machines for the road. Among the many manufacturers throwing their hats into the ring sat Oldsmobile, a company known for creating legendary vehicles such as the 442 (pronounced four four two), Cutlass, and Toronado, among several others.

Every manufacturer typically had their own ways of differentiating the best from the rest, such as the GT for Ford, the SS for Chevrolet, and the R/T for Dodge. Oldsmobile's variant of this was the W-package, a designation given to a performance-oriented option checked off on the order form.

W-series engines ranged from mild to wild, and the Ram Rod 350 sat comfortably in the middle. Its 5.7-liter displacement naturally didn't put out as much power as the likes of the 455, which went up to 400 horsepower in the Toronado, making it the single most powerful Olds ever produced for public consumption. By contrast, the W-31 Ram Rod 350, as it was known, only put out 325 horsepower — granted, it's 325 horsepower from a small block, which is an impressive feat for 1968. Let's take a look under the hood and see why this engine was developed and what makes it unique.