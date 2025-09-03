What Does The Blue Dot On Android Text Messages Mean?

If you're using one of the most common apps to manage text chats on an Android phone, you'll see a small blue dot appear next to certain conversations. In other cases, a different symbol, such as a tiny cartoon text bubble, may be displayed. However, even after opening an unread message, the dot or icon does not go away, which can be confusing. When interacting with chats that have these dots or icons, you may notice that you have access to dynamic chat features, including read receipts and typing indicators.

The blue dot is known to appear on many versions of the Samsung Messages app. Meanwhile, the chat bubble icon appears in newer versions of the more common Google Messages app. Confusingly, the Google Messages app is the default messaging app on many Samsung Galaxy phones, and many new products such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra ship without Samsung Messages preinstalled, so don't assume you'll see a blue dot just because you have a Galaxy device. If you're using a system-wide color theme, the dot may not be blue at all — it will instead follow the color of the Android theme. So, what do these indicators mean? When you see a blue dot or a chat bubble icon in your Android phone's texting app, it denotes the use of the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol. That means you get all the modern perks of an Internet messaging service like iMessage or WhatsApp directly in your text messages, and extra security in many cases.