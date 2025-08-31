5 More Affordable Alternatives To The BMW X3

Compared to the rest of the modern luxury scene, there aren't many manufacturers that offer a wider range of vehicles than BMW. Whether you're looking for a compact sedan or a full-size SUV, the Munich-based brand ensures to cover all corners of the segment without forgetting its core philosophy. Coming in as the third-smallest SUV in the current lineup, the recently refreshed 2026 BMW X3 offers dynamic luxury that's tricky to beat, blending the engaging driving feel that's become a staple for the brand with a vast array of comfort-focused features to compete with the industry's best.

The newest X3 is motivated by a punchy turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's also assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to bolster its efficiency. Inside the cabin, the X3 is simple yet massively effective, with its 14.9-inch curved display drawing almost all the attention. The seats come upholstered in BMW's synthetic Veganza leather, but genuine leather is also available if you'd prefer. For cargo space, you're looking at 67.1 cubic feet behind the first row.

At its base, the 2026 BMW X3 costs $50,900. While this isn't a bad price for what you get as standard, there are still a handful of cheaper alternatives that remain competitive in most, if not all, of these areas. Here's a look at five of the best, more affordable rivals to the latest BMW X3 that can help you save money up front.