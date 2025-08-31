5 More Affordable Alternatives To The BMW X3
Compared to the rest of the modern luxury scene, there aren't many manufacturers that offer a wider range of vehicles than BMW. Whether you're looking for a compact sedan or a full-size SUV, the Munich-based brand ensures to cover all corners of the segment without forgetting its core philosophy. Coming in as the third-smallest SUV in the current lineup, the recently refreshed 2026 BMW X3 offers dynamic luxury that's tricky to beat, blending the engaging driving feel that's become a staple for the brand with a vast array of comfort-focused features to compete with the industry's best.
The newest X3 is motivated by a punchy turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, producing 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It's also assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system to bolster its efficiency. Inside the cabin, the X3 is simple yet massively effective, with its 14.9-inch curved display drawing almost all the attention. The seats come upholstered in BMW's synthetic Veganza leather, but genuine leather is also available if you'd prefer. For cargo space, you're looking at 67.1 cubic feet behind the first row.
At its base, the 2026 BMW X3 costs $50,900. While this isn't a bad price for what you get as standard, there are still a handful of cheaper alternatives that remain competitive in most, if not all, of these areas. Here's a look at five of the best, more affordable rivals to the latest BMW X3 that can help you save money up front.
2025 Acura RDX
Despite covering a significant portion of the luxury segment, Acura's production is limited compared to that of BMW. Particularly since Honda primarily targets the U.S. market through its subsidiary, it's challenging for Acura to establish the same presence that its European rival has achieved. For reference, BMW sold 178,499 vehicles throughout the first half of 2025, whereas Acura had sold 78,476 by July.
Considering Acura only has six cars for sale in 2025, this number is certainly nothing to scoff at. If you're looking for more power in a luxury SUV than what the latest X3 has to offer, the brand's second-best-selling model so far this year, the RDX, should tick quite a few of the boxes. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, the 2025 Acura RDX produces 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque; an output consistent across all trims. Pricing starts at $44,700 (plus a $1,350 destination charge), allowing you to save a little extra compared to the X3.
Luxury hasn't been forgotten inside the RDX, with features such as leatherette-trimmed, heated sports seats, ambient LEDs, and aluminum accents throughout the cabin coming as standard. Interior dimensions are also remarkably similar between the RDX and X3, with the former offering 40 inches of headroom in the front and 38 inches in the rear. The BMW also has the edge for cargo capacity — the Acura comes with 58.9 cubic feet of space behind the first row.
2025 Lexus NX
A Japanese subsidiary that has a much more expansive lineup of cars compared to the likes of Acura is Lexus. Owned by Toyota, the number of vehicles that the brand offers isn't that far off its parent company, becoming one of the most accessible luxury automakers on the market today. And best of all, Lexus champions itself on its affordability against its rivals, undercutting the likes of the BMW without sacrificing quality.
The closest model to the 2026 X3 is the NX, which falls into the mid-size crossover segment, unlike a fair few affordable alternatives to the German SUV. One area where the NX comes up short in its base guise is overall performance, producing 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque from its 2.5L inline-four. However, if you go for the 350 AWD trim, the engine gets a turbocharger, boosting the output to 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. Still, the pricing for this trim comes in at $46,020 (plus a $1,150 destination charge), making it one of the best alternatives to the X3 if you're looking for power at a lower price point.
Regarding the cabin quality, the 2025 NX comes with all the comfort you'd expect from a modern Lexus. The seats are upholstered in the brand's NuLuxe: the brand's own synthetic leather alternative. Opt for one of the Premium trims, and you'll get features like a heated steering wheel and ventilation with the already heated front seats.
2026 Genesis GV70
Genesis is one of the newer luxury divisions to come from Asia's best, this time coming courtesy of Hyundai. Genesis was first established in 2003 but didn't actually release a car until 2007, before becoming an independent manufacturer in 2015 to produce the cars it does today. Hyundai still owns the brand, but works to make Genesis its own force. The lineup is relatively limited, but there's still a choice for a luxury car from the brand in most segments.
The second-smallest Genesis SUV currently on sale is the GV70, which, like the BMW X3, essentially sits in between compact and mid-size crossovers, albeit being officially classed within the former segment. Under the hood, the 2026 GV70 manages to beat out many of its rivals when it comes to pure power, with its turbocharged 2.5L inline-four producing a solid 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. The GV70 is one of the more expensive alternatives to the X3, with a starting price of $47,985, along with a $1,450 destination charge.
Its engine isn't the only way it earns its higher price point than some others in the compact luxury segment, with standard features including the 27-inch digital instrument cluster reaching across the dashboard, a host of standard safety tech, and luxury finishes like leatherette seat trim to top it off. The base trim is the only one that can be called an affordable alternative, as the next trim up (the 2.5T Select) starts at $50,885.
2025 Mazda CX-70
Mazda isn't a luxury brand to the same extent that BMW, Genesis, and even Lexus are, but you'll still find no shortage of premium finishes throughout the nameplates currently in production. Mazda has been making waves once again within the SUV segment through the various models of all shapes and sizes, with the mid-size CX-70 playing a sizable role in establishing the brand as a key player in the U.S. market.
Starting with its powertrain, the 2025 CX-70 is one of the few alternatives to the BMW X3 to come with a mild-hybrid setup, adding an electric motor to the turbocharged 3.3L inline-six engine. Power output comes in at 280 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful 340-horsepower engine is also available with the Turbo S trim, but you'll have to spend more than the latest X3 for that model. For the base trim, pricing starts at $40,445 (with a $1,530 destination charge), undercutting the BMW by over $10,000.
The base trim does offer a solid list of luxury-focused features, with the leather-trimmed seats being one of the highlights. If you're willing to spend more, you can unlock Nappa leather-trimmed ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the Turbo Premium Plus trim, which sits in the middle of the range at $48,900.
2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB
Moving away from the leading Asian manufacturers and going back to BMW's European rivals, it's no surprise to see Mercedes-Benz offer something up to potentially turn buyers away from its long-standing neighboring rival. With Audi and Porsche's closest models to the X3 being more expensive, it leaves Mercedes-Benz as the only one of the major German brands to compete in this area.
The GLC is the direct rival to the X3 in terms of power and size, but with a price tag of $49,550, it's difficult to call it an affordable alternative to the BMW. However, the smaller 2026 GLB SUV doesn't trail far behind in most areas, making its lower $43,800 price point much more attractive. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L inline-four engine with mild-hybrid assistance, the 2025 GLB produces 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque — a little lower than the X3. But performance isn't necessarily a main focus for the Mercedes-Benz, with more attention going towards the staple luxury feel you expect from the German outfit.
Mercedes-Benz uses its MB-Tex leather alternative for the GLB's seats as standard, with various accent materials available for the dashboard that add a tremendous amount of character to the cabin. Dual 10.25-inch screens are connected by a single piece of glass to create the high-tech feel that modern Mercedes-Benz cars promote. The GLB's 62 cubic feet of cargo space also keeps it competitive when it comes to practicality, also offering a third row of seats for $850.
Methodology
In order to select the models on this list, we went for SUVs that are at least a few thousand dollars cheaper than the 2026 BMW X3, avoiding those that are only slightly cheaper. Looking at the performance specifications and the standard luxury features, we also made sure that the chosen models remain competitive with the X3 in these areas to be considered a genuine alternative to the BMW.