Yes, Airliners Can Be Converted Into Private Jets (But It'll Cost A Fortune)

An aircraft flying for an airline will live an entirely different life from one flying as a private jet. The first thing you might want to change when acquiring an ex-airliner for personal or business use is the interior. The cost of replacing the rows and rows of seats, designed for hundreds of passengers, with something more comfortable for the lucky few often will cost millions of dollars.

Aside from this, there are also technical and maintenance considerations. Airliners often have a plethora of ground crew available to service their jets in every destination they fly to, whereas dedicated private jets are often designed in such a way that many ground services can be done by their own pilots. So, an ex-airliner must be modified to consider that. Alternatively, you can have your own crew of airplane technicians and mechanics fly with you (or on a separate jet) to take care of those things.

Parking fees will also differ greatly between larger ex-airliners and smaller, purpose-built private jets. While the rates obviously differ from airport to airport, you might be surprised by the variance of the charged fees. For example, some facilities charge $10 for a small plane, with larger aircraft paying up to $500. San Francisco Airport charges operators by weight — as of July 2025, you'll have to pay $80 for the first eight hours if the plane weighs less than 10,000 pounds. But if it hits more than 150,000 pounds — like one of the bigger Boeing 737s — you'll be charged up to $436.