Yes, Airliners Can Be Converted Into Private Jets (But It'll Cost A Fortune)
For most people, private jets are typically smaller planes, with the largest purpose-built models, like the Bombardier Global 7500/8000, often sitting fewer than 20 passengers. If you need a larger plane to carry your entourage, Airbus and Boeing offer their airliners as business jets; that's why they dominate the list of the largest private jets in the world. However, buying a brand-new airliner is often cost-prohibitive. A Boeing 737 costs around $90 million, and an Airbus A380 will set you back around $350 million. And as most business jet buyers only need one unit, they can't take advantage of the discounts these manufacturers offer to airlines with massive orders.
So, another option you might consider is buying a used airliner and then converting it into a private jet. This might reduce your initial cash outlay, especially as you can save up to 50% from the list price of a brand-new airliner. Your expenses will not end with the purchase of an old airliner, though — you'll likely spend a lot more converting the aircraft to suit your needs (unless you need all those seats).
Things to consider when using an airliner as a private jet
An aircraft flying for an airline will live an entirely different life from one flying as a private jet. The first thing you might want to change when acquiring an ex-airliner for personal or business use is the interior. The cost of replacing the rows and rows of seats, designed for hundreds of passengers, with something more comfortable for the lucky few often will cost millions of dollars.
Aside from this, there are also technical and maintenance considerations. Airliners often have a plethora of ground crew available to service their jets in every destination they fly to, whereas dedicated private jets are often designed in such a way that many ground services can be done by their own pilots. So, an ex-airliner must be modified to consider that. Alternatively, you can have your own crew of airplane technicians and mechanics fly with you (or on a separate jet) to take care of those things.
Parking fees will also differ greatly between larger ex-airliners and smaller, purpose-built private jets. While the rates obviously differ from airport to airport, you might be surprised by the variance of the charged fees. For example, some facilities charge $10 for a small plane, with larger aircraft paying up to $500. San Francisco Airport charges operators by weight — as of July 2025, you'll have to pay $80 for the first eight hours if the plane weighs less than 10,000 pounds. But if it hits more than 150,000 pounds — like one of the bigger Boeing 737s — you'll be charged up to $436.
Famous people who used an airliner as their personal ride
Only a few people have private jets, and even fewer use an airliner as a personal ride, but there are quite a few famous people who have these large planes in their hangars. The most famous one at the moment is President Donald Trump, who owns a Boeing 757-200 private jet called Trump Force One. John Travolta is another celebrity who's also into airplanes — he used to own an ex-Qantas Boeing 707 (which he has since donated to an aircraft restoration society), and he has a Boeing 737 that he purchased in 2022.
Canadian rapper Drake flies on his personal Boeing 767, called Air Drake, that features a custom blue-and-white livery and his company logo. However, he did not buy this aircraft; instead, it was offered to him for free by Cargojet, a Canadian air freighter firm. Elvis Presley is another star who owned a converted airliner in his lifetime — he bought an old Convair 880 that was originally owned by Delta Air Lines and called it Lisa Marie.