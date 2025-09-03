Why Harley-Davidson Sued Honda In The 1990s

Part of corporate competition has to be, sometimes, acknowledging that a competitor has had a great and/or successful idea. The next stage is determining how to leverage that without directly copying anybody's homework. The grown-up world of trademarks and lawsuits isn't one to be taken lightly. To venture into the roomy, comfortable world of the cruiser motorcycle, then, is to tentatively approach Harley-Davidson territory.

Now, Harley makes a lot of things besides motorcycles, and it didn't invent the cruiser as a concept, but it's become synonymous with this type of bike, and it takes it very seriously. When Honda's American Classic Edition of the Shadow arrived in 1995, a version that swapped out the dual crankpin design of the existing Shadow for a single — as well as sporting a more conventional U.S. cruiser look –it was problematic for Harley's legal team. What looks, performs, and sounds like a Harley, but isn't one? The answer was: a lawsuit.

There were undeniable similarities, with aspects such as the shaping of the gas tank being a little too close for comfort. It was because of this, then, that legal proceedings against Honda began. In 1996, Harley's trademark attorney Joseph Bonk, per SouthCoast Today, stated that "there are people trying to duplicate the sound" of a Harley cruiser, which he described as "very fast, 'potato-potato-potato."' Harley-Davidson dropped the case with no definitive conclusion reached by either side early in the new millennium, but this wasn't before other Japanese motorcycle manufacturers were also placed under fire for, in Harley's view, trying to imitate the brand's famously potato-like sound. The mid-to-late '90s was a busy time in the world of cruisers, and seemingly a crowded one too. Harley-Davidson's history is long and storied, and this is one event where a line was drawn.