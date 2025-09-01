Small Block Turbo: What To Know Before Upgrading Your Engine

Turbocharging your small block is one of the most exciting ways to unleash serious horsepower. Whether it's an old first-generation 350 small block, a modern LS, or even a Ford Windsor, bolting a turbo to any engine can completely transform your vehicle's performance. But turbocharging isn't as simple as tapping a snail to the engine and hoping for the best. It requires planning, precision tuning, and some critical upgrades.

If you don't already have a small block on board, the first step is to choose the right one. Your most popular choice will be an SBC (small block Chevy), with over 100 million units produced. They are easy to find, have robust internals, and have extensive aftermarket support, making them ideal for Turbo builds. Some great older options include the 350, 383, and 400. The modern SBCs are high-horsepower kings and can handle up to 700-800 horsepower without a complete overhaul.

If you don't want to go the Chevy route, Ford engines are also great options. Engines like the Le Mans-winning 302 and the 351 Windsor offer excellent tunability. The Chrysler Magnum series and the LA 360 can also be good picks. After choosing the engine, check its health, perform a simple compression and leak-down test, and verify that oil pressure is within spec.