What Is A Turbo Blowoff Valve, And How Does It Work?

One of the turbo engine's most iconic sounds is called the turbo flutter. That "stu-tu-tu-tu" sound the Nissan Skyline GTR R34 makes as the throttle closes is the sound of compressed air escaping past the compressor fan blades. At the core of it, this phenomenon sometimes follows a compressor surge, where there's too much turbo-compressed air, but the engine can't use it. A blowoff (or recirculating) valve is designed to solve this problem and release (or reuse) the air.

While turbo flutter may sound cool to you, it could put unnecessary strain on the turbo system, and it will cause the components to wear faster. Unless you're in the expensive habit of buying replacement turbochargers more often than you should, a blowoff valve is the best way to reduce wear and save costs. Plus, the blowoff valve makes its own cool wooshing or hissing sound.

However, turbo flutter doesn't always indicate a compressor surge. The damaging surge happens only when the returning compressed air stalls the fan wheel, killing its momentum and causing more turbo lag. The famous turbo flutter is only the sound of the blades "cutting" through the escaping air. Let's start with the basics: You'll need to understand how a turbocharger works to appreciate the blowoff valve.