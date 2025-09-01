What's The Difference Between The Pontiac 350 & Chevy 350 Engine?

When Chevrolet introduced its 350 cubic-inch small block engine in 1967, it started a phenomenon that lasts even today. Pontiac's 350, introduced in 1968, never saw the same success and was phased out by 1978. The Pontiac engine block itself was very successful, though. There was only one Pontiac block size, and it continued on as a 400 cubic-inch engine through 1981.

The Chevrolet 350 is a bit smaller than the Pontiac engine. The small block measures 26 inches wide, 28 inches long, and 27 inches high, while the Pontiac 350 was 25.5 inches wide, 32 inches long, and 30 inches high. Power output was likewise different: In its heyday, the Pontiac was rated at 320 horsepower when a 4-barrel carburetor fed it air. The first Generation Chevrolet 350 started at 295 horsepower with the same carburetor on it. However, in its current form, the Chevrolet 350 is capable of much greater output.