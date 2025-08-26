Pontiac 400 Vs Chevrolet 400: How Do The Two Engines Compare?

When General Motors divisions started building V-8 engines for their cars in the early to mid-1950s, each division had its own line of engines. As a result, engines of the same displacement sometimes appeared in different marques.

One example is that 400 cubic-inch V-8s were produced by both Pontiac and Chevrolet. These engines are so different that they're not even the same size. The Pontiac 400 was 25.5 inches wide, 32 inches long, and 30 inches high, while the Chevrolet 400 was the largest of its small-block series. These engines were 26 inches wide, 28 inches long, and 27 inches high. Horsepower differed as well. In short, the Pontiac 400 cubic inch was developed as a high-performance engine that produced up to 370 hp in its Ram Air IV form in the late 1960s. Chevrolet's top performer of similar size was the large-block 396 cubic-inch V-8, which could run up to 425 hp in its L78 form. The 400, called the Turbo-Fire 400, came in 1970 and powered mostly larger vehicles such as the Chevrolet Monte Carlo and Impala through the opening days of the 1970s Malaise Era, and thus never got used in muscle cars when new.