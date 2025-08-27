Make Sure Your Android Phone Has This Google Play Setting Enabled — Here's Why

Many of us tend to download every app that catches our eye without giving it a second thought. If you're using an Android device, you're often downloading these apps from the Google Play Store itself, which is generally safe since Google thoroughly inspects every app and ensures it meets Google's security standards before it's listed. However, you might sideload an app instead.

Sideloading is when you install an app on your Android device from a source outside of the official Google Play Store, which is something you might do for any number of reasons, like if an app isn't available in your region. I recently wanted to install the Kindle app on my Android, but strangely, it wasn't available locally. Though I chose to use an alternative, the only way to get the Kindle app directly was through sideloading. Compared to installing an app from the Play Store, sideloading comes with higher risks because the apps aren't vetted by Google and could contain malware, viruses, or other security threats.

Thankfully, Google Play has a feature called Play Protect that has your back, helping keep your device safe even when you download apps from other sources. Play Protect should be enabled by default, but it's worth double-checking to make sure you didn't accidentally turn it off. While you can disable the feature if you want (unless you have Advanced Protection enabled), keeping Play Protect enabled is highly recommended to ensure your apps and device remain secure from potentially harmful software.