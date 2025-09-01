$100 Vs. $1,000 Hearing Aids: What To Know Before Buying An OTC Model

Hearing aids are a vital adaptive tool for hearing loss, and there is a wide range of devices on the market, with equally varying price points. Depending on exactly what you're looking for, you can pick them up for as little as $50 or as much as $7,500 per pair. Consequently, knowing exactly how much to spend — or how much you actually need to spend — on your devices can be challenging; even more so if you're picking them up over the counter rather than on prescription.

With some hearing aids hitting around the $100 mark, it's easy to wonder if more expensive models are actually worth it. The answer isn't straightforward or simple — it depends on exactly what you're looking for, your needs, and the device's features. More expensive hearing aids will often include self-fitting features, like an accompanying app, for example. Cheaper hearing aids, on the other hand, tend to amplify the surroundings regardless of your specific hearing loss or based on generic pre-programmed presets. This is the main difference between more expensive and cheaper hearing aids, with other differences appearing on a device-by-device basis.

Although investing in more expensive hearing aids can be worthwhile, and adapting your aids to your specific needs is important, it's generally still better to have something that fits your budget than nothing at all. Other concerns vary on a more individual basis, rather than by budget. For instance, some more expensive options like the Lexie Lumen use disposable batteries, while slightly more affordable options such as the Elehear Beyond are rechargeable. So, be sure to break down the exact variation between each model before buying. And, if you're not looking for a bespoke experience, then a cheaper option might do just the trick.