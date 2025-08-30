Can You Use Milwaukee Batteries On Harbor Freight Tools?

As annoying as this physical disconnect may be, you have to remember that hardware brands enforce these differences to protect themselves legally. If Milwaukee were to create a battery that could attach to one of Harbor Freight's tools without the latter's consent, it would result in an absolute legal nightmare. That said, while the brands themselves won't play ball, there are unofficial avenues for facilitating connections. For nearly every power tool brand out there, there are also unofficial, third-party battery adapters sold on platforms like Amazon. These adapters are made to connect two specific brand products together, such as Milwaukee and Bauer or Milwaukee and Hercules.

Connecting a Milwaukee battery to a Harbor Freight tool in this manner will get the power flowing, but there's a big problem. Within Milwaukee batteries are small RedLink circuit boards, which directly interface with a connected tool to deliver power in a manner best suited for that particular tool's operation. When you connect a Milwaukee battery to another brand's tool via an adapter, that circuit board is completely bypassed, forcing electricity to flow with little to no optimization. It's kind of like trying to open a stuck bottle by smashing a hole in the side.

With power flowing unoptimized like this, one of two scenarios can occur: the power may be insufficient for the tool's needs, resulting in underwhelming, undervolted performance, or the power may be far too much for the tool to handle. The latter scenario could result in an overload, burning out the tool's motor completely. If either your tools or batteries are damaged due to the use of unofficial accessories, neither Milwaukee nor Harbor Freight will provide any support, as third-party accessories void their warranties.