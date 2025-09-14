Which Tanks Were Used In Desert Storm's Violent Battle Of 73 Easting?

February 1991's Battle of 73 Easting took place in the last days of the Gulf War, which came about as a result of the international response to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait the previous year. The United States spearheaded a coalition of nations and instigated Operation Desert Shield. This military action initially saw almost a quarter of a million U.S. troops dispatched to Saudi Arabia, expanding to more than half a million coalition troops by the time a UN Security Council resolution for Iraq's withdrawal from Kuwait was defied in January 1991.

The Coalition's response was a two-stage offensive known as Operation Desert Storm. It began with an aerial campaign on January 17 that year (two days after the deadline), which lasted until February 24. Coalition forces claimed control of the air, allowing them to target key Iraqi installations and eradicate almost one-third of the tanks and armored vehicles available to Iraqi forces. A ground-based assault then began.

February 26's Battle of 73 Easting was part of that, and was named for a stretch of desert 73 kilometers to the east of a dividing line used to establish a position in an area that was otherwise difficult for troops to orient themselves in. In this battle — one of a series that took place in short order — Iraq's forces were equipped with T-62 and T-72 tanks, as well as T-55s. These Soviet models were up against the legendary M1A1 Abrams, one of the best tanks ever made. The United States also had the benefit of the M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, while the Iraqi forces were bolstered by APCs of their own. Numerically, there was a large advantage for the Iraqis, but the circumstances were against them.