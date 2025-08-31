Can You Engine Swap An Ecoboost Mustang? What To Know Before Wrenching

When it comes to project cars, there's really nothing that's "impossible" with enough time and money. If you were to perform this swap, you would first need to get the Coyote engine, which costs anywhere from around $5,000 used to over $12,000 new. You'd also need to adjust several things that differ between the two models, including the engine control unit (ECU), wiring, plumbing, mounts, and exhaust. Then there's the transmission, suspension, and rear differential, which may also need to be adjusted to handle the extra power and torque.

This would be an expensive and time-consuming endeavor just to replicate a Mustang GT, but all that effort doesn't really make sense. After all, the S550 Mustang is a modern car readily available on the used market, and you'd be better off just spending more upfront and buying the GT. Even if you already own the EcoBoost Mustang, you'd still probably be better off selling or trading in your EcoBoost and then upgrading to a GT.

Looking through August 2025 CarMax listings as a ballpark guide, there's typically no more than a $10,000 difference in asking price between a used S550 Mustang GT and a Mustang EcoBoost with similar mileage. That's a pretty reasonable premium to get the Coyote engine, which is one of the best V8s of all time. Ultimately, it could even be cheaper than what you'd pay for parts alone if you went for the swap.