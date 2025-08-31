Can You Engine Swap An Ecoboost Mustang? What To Know Before Wrenching
When Ford debuted the S550 platform on the Mustang in 2015, it represented a huge evolution in the model's history. Independent rear suspension was now standard, and the Ford's EcoBoost 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder became the Mustang's volume engine, especially once the base V6 was dropped from the lineup in 2018.
For most drivers, the Mustang's EcoBoost engine delivers more than adequate power, with horsepower and torque numbers that rival many V8s of the '90s and 2000s. For enthusiasts seeking greater performance and that traditional V8 sound, however, the Mustang GT powered by Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote engine has remained the go-to choice. Naturally, some EcoBoost Mustang owners, or potential owners, may wonder if it's possible to swap the Coyote into their four-cylinder Mustang. Technically speaking, the answer is yes, you can. Yet practically speaking, the answer is no, you probably shouldn't, mostly because doing so would be a headache and pretty expensive.
The swap is costly and time-consuming
When it comes to project cars, there's really nothing that's "impossible" with enough time and money. If you were to perform this swap, you would first need to get the Coyote engine, which costs anywhere from around $5,000 used to over $12,000 new. You'd also need to adjust several things that differ between the two models, including the engine control unit (ECU), wiring, plumbing, mounts, and exhaust. Then there's the transmission, suspension, and rear differential, which may also need to be adjusted to handle the extra power and torque.
This would be an expensive and time-consuming endeavor just to replicate a Mustang GT, but all that effort doesn't really make sense. After all, the S550 Mustang is a modern car readily available on the used market, and you'd be better off just spending more upfront and buying the GT. Even if you already own the EcoBoost Mustang, you'd still probably be better off selling or trading in your EcoBoost and then upgrading to a GT.
Looking through August 2025 CarMax listings as a ballpark guide, there's typically no more than a $10,000 difference in asking price between a used S550 Mustang GT and a Mustang EcoBoost with similar mileage. That's a pretty reasonable premium to get the Coyote engine, which is one of the best V8s of all time. Ultimately, it could even be cheaper than what you'd pay for parts alone if you went for the swap.
You're probably better off buying a stock Mustang GT
Before doing this swap, you may also want to consider the overall value of your car. Let's assume you actually went through all the trouble of putting a Coyote in your EcoBoost Mustang and had a fully functional V8-swapped S550. Almost certainly, that homemade car would be worth substantially less than a stock Mustang GT. If you ever have to sell the car, you are unlikely to get back even a fraction of the money you spent on the parts, to say nothing of the wasted time and labor.
Whether you are talking about a Mustang or most other modern vehicles, if there's a "better" version of the car offered from the factory, it's likely going to be easier, smarter, and cheaper to just go and buy that version, rather than trying to convert a base model. Keep in mind that the Mustang EcoBoost engine also has plenty of potential for more power without swapping if you want to add some upgrades.
It's possible that EcoBoost Mustangs with high mileage or blown engines may become cheap enough in the future that it does make sense to pick one and do a V8 swap, especially for a skilled mechanic who could have some fun with the project. For now, however, it's best to simply go out and buy one of the many Mustang GTs that Ford already made if you want a late-model V8.