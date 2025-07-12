What Does 'S550' Mean On A Ford Mustang?

S550 on the Ford Mustang is the designation of the platform on which the sixth generation is built. The S550 identifies this platform as a front-engine, rear-wheel drive platform used for the company's sports cars, of which the Mustang is the sole nameplate. The S550 platform underpins Mustang vehicles made from the 2015 model year through the 2023 model year.

The S550 platform brought several innovations to the Mustang. The most important was independent rear suspension, the first time this had been done in a mass-produced Mustang. Replacing the previous generation Mustang's live rear axle meant a greatly improved ride and better handling. In the front, the MacPherson strut suspension was also new. Another improvement over the previous generation was a 28% more rigid chassis. The changes extended to the convertible version, which received an improved top with more sound insulation, and a faster-operating top mechanism.

There were also power upgrades, to add to the ride and handling improvements. The S550 Mustang started out in 2015 with three engine options — a base 3.7-liter Duratec V6 with 300 horsepower, a new 2.3-liter Ecoboost inline four with 310 horsepower, and the Mustang GT with 435 horsepower, powered by Ford's Coyote engine. Power upgrades were made over the life of the S550 platform; the EcoBoost four received a torque boost, the Coyote V8 went up to 460 horsepower, while the V6 was discontinued altogether.