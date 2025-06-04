This May Be One Of The Best Upgrades You Can Put On Your Ford Mustang's EcoBoost Engine

It's one of the must-know Mustang facts that the first Ford Mustang models arrived in 1964. Since launching, this nameplate has become one of the most recognizable the entire world over, beloved by sports and muscle car fans alike. A lot has changed since the first Mustangs first rolled off of the production line, but certain aspects still remain the same: it's still a rear-wheel-drive coupe, with an engine up-front, and a Ford badge adorning both ends. Furthermore, the Mustang is still heavily customizable –a fact which has been keeping fans of the nameplate busy for decade after decade.

Advertisement

While Whipple and Roush superchargers are common sights on modified V8-powered Mustangs, the EcoBoost-powered model is much newer on the scene, and so it has taken some time for new upgrades to establish themselves within the scene. However, tuning companies and owners alike have been busy addressing numerous weak points in the EcoBoost's engine bay, and the feedback provided has allowed us to highlight the best starting upgrades to install on the four-banger Mustang. Seemingly, most will agree that the best starting upgrade on for an EcoBoost model is to upgrade the factory intercooler, followed by installing a cold air intake.