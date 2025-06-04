This May Be One Of The Best Upgrades You Can Put On Your Ford Mustang's EcoBoost Engine
It's one of the must-know Mustang facts that the first Ford Mustang models arrived in 1964. Since launching, this nameplate has become one of the most recognizable the entire world over, beloved by sports and muscle car fans alike. A lot has changed since the first Mustangs first rolled off of the production line, but certain aspects still remain the same: it's still a rear-wheel-drive coupe, with an engine up-front, and a Ford badge adorning both ends. Furthermore, the Mustang is still heavily customizable –a fact which has been keeping fans of the nameplate busy for decade after decade.
While Whipple and Roush superchargers are common sights on modified V8-powered Mustangs, the EcoBoost-powered model is much newer on the scene, and so it has taken some time for new upgrades to establish themselves within the scene. However, tuning companies and owners alike have been busy addressing numerous weak points in the EcoBoost's engine bay, and the feedback provided has allowed us to highlight the best starting upgrades to install on the four-banger Mustang. Seemingly, most will agree that the best starting upgrade on for an EcoBoost model is to upgrade the factory intercooler, followed by installing a cold air intake.
Upgrading the intercooler is the best starting place when modifying an EcoBoost Mustang
When tuning any car, there are usually consequences for every new addition. For example, turbocharging a naturally aspirated car will likely introduce a heap of new power, which is great, although you may find that this means your brakes and suspension setup is all of a sudden inadequate for the power. Addressing weaknesses, therefore, is usually a great starting point, and this is certainly a true point with the EcoBoost Mustang.
Both users on Reddit and dedicated tuning companies have highlighted the intercooler as a known weak point on the EcoBoost Mustang, claiming that the small factory-fitted unit struggles with the heat created by the turbocharged engine. One owner points out that "the OEM one is very undersized and you can run into heat soak issues quickly", while multiple other enthusiasts on Reddit backed up this claim.
You may be wondering, can an upgraded intercooler increase my horsepower? The answer is yes, as installing a beefed-up intercooler isn't just a solid first upgrade for reliability, it can also benefit performance. One Reddit claimedthat an intercooler upgrade saw their power figures swell from 330 horses at the wheel to 355. Australian tuning house 'Mustang Motorsport' also recommended this as the best starting point, but also suggested adding a free-flowing exhaust system and cold-air intake too.
These popular upgrades will help release additional power from your EcoBoost Mustang
So we know that many consider an upgraded intercooler as the best starting point when tuning an EcoBoost-powered Ford Mustang, but there are a heap of additional modifications you can make to get more horsepower out of your car. Installing any of these following mods will help you to squeeze extra grunt out of the Mustang's inline-four. Companies which specialize in tuning Mustangs, such as Cobb and Roush, all offer similar solutions, such as upgrading the factory exhaust, fitting a cold-air intake, oil catch-can, and also installing a tweaked tune to your ECU. Not only do these upgrades work well on their own, but also when installed together. This is because each individual modification works to either raise the car's performance, or help to combat reliability issues, such as with the oil catch-can.
Other notable upgrades include brake, suspension, and even cosmetic enhancements — and the world really is your oyster here. There is no shortage of cosmetic enhancements which can be made to either the S550 or S650 EcoBoost platform, which is no-doubt a huge part of why the EcoBoost Mustang is so popular with enthusiasts who love to personalize their cars. Wheels, lights, interior trim pieces, and even customized body panels are all available. While many may be tempted to start here, the advice from current owners and tuning companies is clear — start with an intercooler upgrade, and then delve into other modifications afterwards.