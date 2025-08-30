Are Hart Batteries Compatible With DeWalt Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all have particular brands we like to stick to. For example, if you're engaged in some hobby crafting in your garage or work as a professional contractor, you probably have a brand of power tools you prefer over others for your personal tool kit, such as DeWalt. Let's say, however, that you suddenly find yourself in dire need of a fresh battery to power your DeWalt tools. You pop into the nearest Walmart in hopes of finding one, but the only power tool batteries you can find on the shelf are those belonging to the Hart brand. You might think, "Well, a battery's a battery, so surely this will work as a replacement," but unfortunately, life is rarely so accommodating.

Just about every brand of power tool and battery is wholly independent in their designs and functions, which means you can't use one brand's batteries with another brand's tools. Naturally, this extends to Hart and DeWalt as well; Hart batteries are not compatible with the receivers on DeWalt tools, and cannot be used to power them on their own. The only way you could potentially overcome this would be to use a third-party adapter to facilitate a connection, but using third-party accessories poses risks both to your tools' safety and your own ability to get them serviced if something goes wrong.