Are DeWalt Batteries Compatible With Makita Tools?

Here's a hypothetical scenario: You've got plenty of DeWalt tools and batteries, but by chance, you happen to stumble into possession of a Makita-branded power tool. Maybe someone gifted it to you, maybe it was on a deep discount; the specifics don't matter. The point is that you've got a single Makita power tool surrounded by batteries from one of its competing brands. Can the two somehow work together, though?

As nice as it would be to simply plug one of those DeWalt batteries into that Makita tool, the fact is that neither of those brands (nor most power tool brands, for that matter) offers any form of inter-brand compatibility. It's not just a matter of legality or copyright, but simply that the physical connections on a DeWalt battery have no way of making contact with a Makita tool, at least on their own.

Technically, this limitation could be surmounted through the use of a third-party accessory such as a battery adapter. However, for the same reason brands don't mix offerings, using a third-party accessory like that is both discouraged by DeWalt and Makita and potentially hazardous to the health and longevity of your tools.