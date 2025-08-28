5 Attachments To Mount To The Back Of Your Jeep Instead Of A Spare Tire

If you're ready to take off your spare tire and relieve your vehicle of the extra weight, one of the best investments you can make is in Yakima's Exo cargo system. It's quite pricey, but if you love to take your Jeep on camping trips, hiking excursions, and fishing getaways, you'll quickly realize its worth.

To kick off your Yakima Exo experience, you'll need the Exo SwingBase, a hitch system base that can swing away from your vehicle. This base piece alone is $699, but if that isn't enough, you can add an Exo TopShelf base for $479 more. With those boring but necessary base pieces out of the way, you're free to personalize your system with the many available accessories.

There's an Exo GearLocker for $619, which is simply a closed container with 10 cubic feet of storage space inside. The Exo DoubleUp accessory is another interesting one: for $549, this bike rack will hold as many as two bikes at once. For campers, there's the Exo OpenRange for $749, a camp kitchen designed to hold eating and cooking utensils, plates, cups, and more. Those are just a few of the available accessories you can customize the bottom and top base pieces with.