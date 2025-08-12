5 Reasons Why You're Seeing More Jeeps Without A Tire On The Back

While the rest of the automotive market has been moving away from spare tires altogether, and others have traded in full-sized spares for compact "donut" tires, Jeep has held onto its full-sized exterior spare. It makes sense when you consider Jeep's consumer base, a sizable portion of which uses their Jeep for rock crawling or hitting the trail.

The Jeep brand got its start in the 1940s, with a contract to design vehicles for the United States military. Even today, the shared DNA with those nearly century-old tactical vehicles appears obvious when looking at a Jeep Wrangler. While the Wrangler has changed through the years, some of its original design and accessories have stuck around. Most notably, the full-sized exterior spare tire has remained mostly the same.

A full-sized exterior spare has been a mainstay of the Jeep design since its inception, and it stayed there because it offers multiple benefits. An exterior spare is easier to access when you need to use it. Unlike other cars, which store the spare in the trunk, the Wrangler's whole storage space remains available. Just as importantly, the exterior spare looks cool and is part of the Wrangler's trademark aesthetic. Yet, we're seeing more and more Jeeps without a tire on the back. We can't claim to know why that is, but here are some of the possible reasons.