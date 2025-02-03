5 Jeep Accessories That Can Give Your Wrangler More Storage Space
The Wrangler is one of Jeep's most well-established vehicle series, with entries dating from the 1980s to the newest models of Wrangler Rubicon in the present day. These cars are designed to be both rugged and high-performance, perfect for bounding over an unpaved hill or trudging through dense foliage. Of course, when you make a car that excels in one department, it's naturally going to fall a bit short in others.
In the particular case of the Wrangler, while it's great at handling everything the outside world has to offer, it's not exactly the best option for the interior world. Specifically, it just doesn't have much in the way of convenient storage. There's a decently sized open cargo area, but you can't just dump all of your worldly possessions in an unprotected open area and hope for the best. If you own a Wrangler and are hankering for some extra or more regimented storage space, there are a variety of third-party accessories that may work for your needs.
The RedRock Tailgate Storage Bags add thick bags to the tailgate
The tailgate doors of a Jeep vehicle is one of the family's signature elements, eschewing the standard sensibilities of trunks and hatchbacks. As it turns out, the fact that a Jeep tailgate swings out sideways rather than extending upwards or flipping down presents new opportunities for additional storage. Specifically, you can mount bags to the inside of the tailgate to carry some extra stuff without worrying about it falling out.
RedRock's Tailgate Storage Bags are perfect for this. It's a pair of thick nylon storage bags, one large and one small, that are designed to be attached directly to the tailgate door. You need to perform a brief installation to utilize these bags; a panel with Velcro strips needs to be attached to the tailgate with drilled-in screws. Once the panel is on there, the bags attach with hook and loop Velcro strips, which means you can also take the bags off the tailgate and carry them with you if necessary. The bags have included shoulder straps for this purpose, which could make them helpful for scenarios like camping trips.
The Eamplest Console Organizer set adds several bins around the center console
The Wrangler has a few small compartments in the front of the cabin to store odds and ends like sunglasses or phones. In a similar vein to the open cargo area, though, a single open storage space may not be the best option, especially if you have a few varied odds and ends that you're hoping to keep some degree of track of. The Eamplest Console Organizer set is meant to solve this problem while also providing a few extra avenues of small-size storage up front.
The Console Organizer set includes three insert bins: a center console organizer, a hanging storage box, and a gear shift side tray. The center console organizer serves both to carry small items like phones, change, or sunglasses and to act as a lid for the center console itself. This allows you to place larger items within the storage area that you might not need right away without worrying about them popping out. The hanging storage box hooks on right below the center console, providing a long bin for other miscellaneous items. Finally, the gear shift side tray attaches above the gear shift, adding bins to both sides. These small bins are good for snacks and change and helps free up your cup holders from such purposes.
The Diamooky Metal Storage Boxes improves door-side storage
Like most cars, Wranglers have small door-side compartments that can, at least in theory, be used for storage. Unfortunately, unless whatever you try to stick in there is perfectly-sized, it's almost definitely going to fall out. A common solution for this is to add netting to the compartments. This definitely makes it harder for larger objects to fall out, but smaller objects can still very easily slide through the net and onto the floor. To get the most out of your door-side storage, solid modifications may be a better option.
Diamooky's Metal Storage Boxes function similarly to mesh door-side nets, except that they're made of solid 304 stainless steel. If your Wrangler's doors already have fittings for a mesh net, you can use the same screws designed for those fittings to affix the Metal Storage Boxes, no additional drilling required. Since the boxes are solid, you can put both large and small objects in the compartment without worrying about them sliding out. The steel is also impact resistant, so it's okay if you're storing something larger or heavier. As an added benefit, the solid edges of the boxes give you a spot to clip on additional doodads like walkie-talkies or sunglasses.
The Tactik Rear Storage Organizers add bins above the wheel wells
It can be a little frustrating to have a not-insignificant amount of your cargo compartment monopolized by your Wrangler's wheel wells. Obviously, the wheels need space too, it would just be nice if that didn't mean less space for you. It's not wise to try and stack cargo on top of the wheel wells either, as the uneven surface means they'll definitely fall over. If you want to reclaim those spots on top of the wheel wells, there's a storage gadget for that.
The Tactik Rear Storage Organizers are a pair of solid storage bins that are designed to be attached right on top of the wheel wells. The shape of these bins is meant to match the contours of the wheel wells. Barring some hardtop mounting hardware, you shouldn't need to make any invasive modifications to install these, though if your Wrangler has a subwoofer above one of the wheel wells, you won't be able to stick it there. Once the bins are on there, you can store small to medium-sized items you make regular use of without losing any of the main cargo area's storage potential.
The Hooke Road Cargo Rack adds a large shelf to your cargo area
When the entire surface of your Wrangler's cargo area is spoken for and you've added all the extra bins you can think of into every nook and cranny, it may not seem like you can't finagle any other possible storage space. As a wise person once said, though, when there's nowhere else to go, go up. Provided you don't mind making some extra modifications to your Wrangler, you can install an additional shelf in the cargo area.
The Hooke Road Cargo Rack is a thick sheet steel shelf that can be used to carry more cargo if your main cargo area is packed. In addition to its steel body, the shelf also comes with an elastic rope net to secure objects in place, as well as a bed of EVA foam strips to reduce any rattling noises the cargo may produce. The shelf is only fitted for a four-door Hard Top Wrangler, and does need to be physically bolted on, but the product does come with instructions for this process.