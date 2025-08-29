How To Use Any Android Device As A Second Screen For Your Mac

As a tech enthusiast and someone who covers a variety of gadgets, I constantly find myself shuffling between a mishmash of devices — sometimes it's trying to make AirPods work with an Android phone, or struggling to transfer files between an iPhone and a Windows computer. When the stars align, products from the same company can deliver a rich ecosystem advantage — and Apple devices are inarguably the finest example of this.

We have AirDrop, AirPlay, Universal Clipboard, Handoff, and recently, iPhone Mirroring, which allows you to use your iPhone on your Mac remotely. MacBooks are known for their efficiency and endurance, but unless you're carrying around a portable display, things can get quite congested on their relatively smaller screens. Unsurprisingly, Apple has thought of this as well and lets you extend your Mac's display with ease.

Apple's Sidecar feature for iPad makes this as convenient and quick as it can get — but you need to own both a Mac and a compatible iPad. While there's no official app or feature that enables screen mirroring or extending to an Android device, there are a few workarounds that help achieve the same goal. Duet is one of the more promising solutions. It can be used to extend or mirror your Mac's display to an Android, iOS, or even a Windows device. We put the app to the test, and here's a quick and easy guide that will get you started with Duet.