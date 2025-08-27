Can You Charge Milwaukee Forge Batteries With A Regular Charger?

As Milwaukee's Forge batteries are part of the M18 system, they use the same connector framework as the standard M18 battery packs. This means that they can latch onto any product that has compatible connecting rails. It is possible and perfectly safe to place a Forge on a traditional M18 charger; it will get its charge back without overloading or underperforming.

While this will work, it's not an ideal approach. The Forge line isn't optimized for Milwaukee's regular chargers, which means attempting to fuel one with a standard mount will get you powering times roughly comparable to that of a conventional M18 XC5.0 battery pack — around 115 minutes for 100%. The only way to meet that advertised speed of 80% capacity in 15 minutes is to use a suitably speedy apparatus, such as the Dual-Bay Super option. Milwaukee's fast Super Chargers are the company's swiftest solutions, designed to work with a Forge's REDLITHIUM framework to deliver energy in the most efficient manner possible.

It's worth noting that the Dual-Bay Super Charger also works with standard M18 batteries, albeit not quite with the same charging speeds. Basically, your choice here is to either use an average vessel for all of your battery packs and endure the longer energizing times, or drop the cash on a Super Charger to get better performance.