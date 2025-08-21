Should You Lower Your Insurance Coverage If Your Car Is 10 Years Old Or More? Here's What The Experts Say

Automotive insurance is a veritable maze of qualifiers and quantifiers that you're pretty much forced to navigate for the entire duration of your car ownership. Naturally, that ownership can last well over a decade, and if you're a safe driver or don't drive very frequently, you may not ever actually make use of your insurance benefits. Automotive insurance from the major brands definitely isn't cheap, and if you're not getting consistent use out of it, you may consider investing less in it to reduce its footprint in your life.

While that notion makes sense on paper, though, whether or not the math actually adds up depends heavily on a multitude of important factors, including how long you've owned the car, the condition it's in, if you've ever been in any accidents, how often you drive it, and much more. If you've got a car in reasonably good condition that you've taken good care of for at least ten years, and don't plan on maintaining ownership of it for much longer, you may be able to reap some benefits from dialing back your insurance coverage. If your car is still relatively young or you're still driving fairly often, however, lowering your coverage may simply expose you to more risk in exchange for insufficient rewards in the form of minor savings. Experts generally agree that there's no single right answer to this conundrum, and you'll need to heavily consider your situation before making a choice.