How Much Horsepower Did The First Harley-Davidson Have?

Around the early 1900s, racing bicyclists would ride behind motorized pacers to gain speed from their slipstream. Carl Oscar Hedstrom used this concept to create a tandem bike with an engine. By 1902, he had teamed up with fellow bicycle racer and inventor George Hendee to create the first Indian motorcycle, which featured a carburetor design that was revolutionary for the time.

Just a year later, childhood friends William Harley and Arthur Davidson started working on their own motorcycle prototype in a shed — one of the most important moments in the brand's long history. This prototype produced 2 hp. Right after completing it, the two inventors started working on a new prototype with a bigger engine, which even debuted at a motorcycle race at a Milwaukee fair. The Model 1 was Harley-Davidson's first production bike, released in 1905 for $200 ($7,300 or so today). The Model 1 had double the engine capacity of the initial prototype, with Harley and Davidson hoping to improve on previous performances.

After the release of the Model 1, Harley-Davidson revealed its first-ever V-twin-powered motorcycle in 1909. This was a big turning moment for the motorcycle company, an engine configuration that it still uses today. While the bike company was quick to move on from the Model 1 and its underwhelming engine, it's still an important building block that led to the comfortable cruisers and reliable tourers bikers champion today.