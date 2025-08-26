What Are Bikers Supposed To Do With Their Helmets When Parked?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Buying a motorcycle helmet from the best brands can lead to a bit of sticker shock, with some models costing close to a thousand dollars. An investment like that makes sense when you consider how important protecting your head is. After spending that much money on a helmet, you'll probably want to take care of it. But we'll leave general care and cleaning instructions to the owner's manual that came with your new lid and focus on ways to keep a biker's helmet safe while you're parked away from home.

As a biker, you essentially have two options for your helmet when parked — leave it with your bike or take it with you. These options have pros and cons, and most bikers employ a mixture of both from time to time, depending on circumstances. A motorcycle helmet exists in a world fraught with danger. While its most important job is protecting your head if you get into an accident, it can also be stolen, vandalized, or suffer accidental damage when you're not wearing it.