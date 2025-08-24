How Much Does It Cost To Replace The CP4 Pump On A Ford 6.7 Power Stroke? Here's What Owners Say

The good news is that only a low percentage, 10% or less, of CP4 pumps will fail prematurely. However, the general consensus on what constitutes a "premature" failure is anything under 100K miles, way less than the expected lifespan of a typical 6.7 Power Stroke engine.

The most significant issue with the CP4 failure on these engines is the shrapnel released into the fuel system when the pump dies. It's the metal shards that necessitate the replacement of the entire fuel system, which drives the repair cost upwards of $15K. Not only does it require replacing the pump and injectors, but the high-pressure fuel lines have to be replaced, and the entire fuel system cleaned at a minimum.

There's really no way to prevent a CP4 pump destined for failure from doing so, but there are some steps you can take to help prolong the life of the majority of them. First, you'll want to stay on top of essential diesel engine maintenance, especially anything related to the fuel system. Next, using a diesel fuel additive, like Hot Shot's Secret, provides extra lubrication for the CP4 pump's internal components that are prone to failure.

Even with a fuel additive, most owners advise buying good-quality diesel fuel from busy stations with high volume. Finally, a CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit, mentioned above, is cheap insurance against catastrophe in the event of a CP4 pump failure. Even if the pump never fails, the prevention kit still provides an extra layer of fuel filtering.