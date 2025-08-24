How Much Does It Cost To Replace The CP4 Pump On A Ford 6.7 Power Stroke? Here's What Owners Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The problems associated with CP4 high-pressure fuel pumps are well documented. In fact, Ford recently issued a recall of close to 300,000 Super Duty pickups powered by the 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel manufactured between February 19, 2019, and August 23, 2021, due to issues with the CP4 pump.
The estimated cost to replace the damage caused by a CP4 pump failure, most often quoted by owners on internet forums, ranges from $10,000 to $15,000. In October of 2023, one PowerStroke.org member reported that the average cost to repair a CP4 failure is around $14,000. In another PowerStroke.org thread, another user reported a Ford dealership quote of $12,684.65 for a complete fuel system repair following a CP4 pump failure.
Retailers, like Dale's Super Store, sell OEM replacement CP4 pumps for around $1,000, and doing the work yourself is possible depending on your DIY skill level. However, many Ford 6.7L Power Stroke owners are opting for the S&S Diesel Motorsport "Ford 6.7L DCR Pump Conversion" priced at $1,990. Other Super Duty 6.7L Power Stroke owners recommend installing a "Disaster Prevention Kit" as a line of defense, then installing the DCR pump after the CP4 shreds itself.
CP4 pump issues and how to prevent them
The good news is that only a low percentage, 10% or less, of CP4 pumps will fail prematurely. However, the general consensus on what constitutes a "premature" failure is anything under 100K miles, way less than the expected lifespan of a typical 6.7 Power Stroke engine.
The most significant issue with the CP4 failure on these engines is the shrapnel released into the fuel system when the pump dies. It's the metal shards that necessitate the replacement of the entire fuel system, which drives the repair cost upwards of $15K. Not only does it require replacing the pump and injectors, but the high-pressure fuel lines have to be replaced, and the entire fuel system cleaned at a minimum.
There's really no way to prevent a CP4 pump destined for failure from doing so, but there are some steps you can take to help prolong the life of the majority of them. First, you'll want to stay on top of essential diesel engine maintenance, especially anything related to the fuel system. Next, using a diesel fuel additive, like Hot Shot's Secret, provides extra lubrication for the CP4 pump's internal components that are prone to failure.
Even with a fuel additive, most owners advise buying good-quality diesel fuel from busy stations with high volume. Finally, a CP4 Disaster Prevention Kit, mentioned above, is cheap insurance against catastrophe in the event of a CP4 pump failure. Even if the pump never fails, the prevention kit still provides an extra layer of fuel filtering.