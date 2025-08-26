5 Overrated Kitchen Appliances You'll Rarely Use As A Home Cook

Ice cream makers have grown popular in the United States recently because more people are trying to add health-conscious products (like dairy-free, vegan, or low-calorie ice creams) to their diet. The machines themselves have also become more effective, and some have simplified their process to reduce carbon emissions by up to 50%. But that doesn't mean you need to go all out for a machine that'll only make dessert a few times a year.

Ice cream machines can produce that sweet, custard-style ice cream you'd love, but you need to be very patient when using them. Popular pre-freeze models like the Ninja Creami require you to freeze a bowl first for 24 hours before you even start making the ice cream. This makes storage another problem since you'd need freezer space as well as storage space for when the machine is not in use.

It's also cheaper to buy store-bought ice cream than to make your own. There are many brands of ice cream available, with average prices as low as $6.37 per liter. On the other hand, your tub of homemade vanilla ice cream may cost as much as $11.74 per liter to make. Technically, you don't need to buy an ice cream maker to make great ice cream. Blenders, food processors, and even Thermomixes can still get you the same consistency and flavor as store-bought (and even ice-cream-maker-made) ice cream. You may just need to churn it a little more for smoothness, but you'd be saving a lot more money for your effort.