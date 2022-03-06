How This Pod-Based Ice Cream Machine Can Reduce Carbon Emissions

You may soon be able to make ice cream at home, within less than two minutes, and with minimal hassle — at least that is what ColdSnap claims to be able to offer. The company recently unveiled its proprietary creation: a pod machine that can make soft-serve ice cream, iced coffee, smoothies, frozen yogurt, cocktails, and protein shakes. However, this can't be done with just any product, as the pod machine only works with ColdSnap's own cans.

Think of the device like a reverse Keurig coffee maker that freezes things instead of heating them up — it even looks similar and probably takes up around the same amount of space. This rather unassuming machine was designed to simplify the process of making ice cream for the end-user, and as a result, reduce carbon emissions involved in said process. It's also meant to be a lot quicker than currently available methods of making ice cream at home, and most of all, storing the products would no longer require a freezer. This is because ColdSnap does all the freezing by itself, creating a serving of ice cream from a product that was previously not even cold.

Of course, being able to do this at home opens up a lot of potential for the creative dessert maker, and could potentially save you money in the long run — after all, those few dollars spent on an iced coffee every now and then have an alarming tendency to add up. By the sound of it, there are benefits all around, but just how useful is the ColdSnap machine going to be when it's fully released to the consumer market?