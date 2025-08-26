5 USB Gadgets For The Office That Are Actually Useful

One recurring characteristic of most office desks — apart from the fact that most have computers on them — is that they can accumulate a lot of dust if they're not cleaned at regular intervals. This dust may not be visible immediately, but if you look closely, or your desk has a white top, you can spot it pretty easily. Additionally, you may have some unnecessary stuff on your desk, like shredded paper, crumbs, or other small debris that has accumulated over time. The best way to get rid of all of this is to use something like the Fanttik Slim mini USB vacuum cleaner. It's pretty much the size of a screwdriver or a thick pen, but it's got enough suction to remove all sorts crud from your desk.

Multiple attachments come in the package with the vacuum for reaching small nooks and crannies. If you have a PC, you know how much dust can get into the cabinet and the fans. Use the relevant attachment to get into the cabinet and clean those sections. The brush attachment is beneficial for cleaning the gaps on a keyboard — since that's another place where a lot of grime is generally found. It works for about 15 minutes on a single charge, and can then be juiced up with a USB-C cable. When not at your desk, you can also use the Fanttik vacuum cleaner in your car or on the kitchen counter.