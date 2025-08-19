5 More Hidden Features Every Roku User Should Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over 90 million people have used a device that supports Roku, the popular streaming service. TV sets with Roku built-in allow for easy access to some of the most beloved shows out there, and they can be easily watched on other devices thanks to dedicated Roku streaming sticks and mobile apps. At first, though, it might seem like what you can do on Roku is limited to what's free and whichever other platforms you have access to. That's not exactly true, but it's easy to see how you could think so, since many of those features are hidden away.

We've previously looked at five hidden Roku features you might not know about, but there are a few more that are even less known. Normal users can't even access all of these features without knowing about them beforehand, as they require special codes or additional gadgets. It's worth knowing about those tricks, since some can really expand the functionality of your Roku device. If you're ready to dive deep into Roku, here are five hidden features that you probably completely missed.