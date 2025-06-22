How To Access Your Roku's Hidden Menu

Every streaming device comes with its own nifty feature that levels up the user experience. For the Google TV Streamer, it's the fully customizable button on the voice remote. It can be set up not only as a shortcut to your app of choice but also as a way to show and switch to a new device input. For the Apple TV 4K, it's the deep integration with your other Apple devices. You can FaceTime on your TV using your iPhone as the camera and share the audio with two AirPods.

If you have a Roku, though, its standout element is a hidden Roku feature you might not even know about: secret menus. Secret menus are only accessible via a combination of key presses on the remote. They provide you with several technical options, like viewing detailed network information and disabling ads.

Although there are mentions of different Roku secret menus online, not all of them are documented. Some also change functionality, depending on the OS version. But one Roku hidden menu that's officially supported is the Developer Mode menu. We'll walk you through how to access and use this on your Roku device.