Why Aston Martin Car Models Start With A 'V'

Most people recognize Aston Martin as the car driven by none other than James Bond, the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) spy created by Ian Fleming. The legendary connection between Bond and the DB5 was established in the 1964 film "Goldfinger" and has remained inseparable since. The brand name dates back to 1913, when two car dealers – Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford — sought to build and sell their automobiles rather than those of others. Martin had experience building race cars for a hill climb course called Aston Hill, and Aston Martin was born.

The "V" car designation first appeared in 1951 as "Vantage," a high-performance variant of the DB2 powered by a 125 bhp engine as opposed to the 105 bhp found in the standard model. According to Aston Martin, the "V" cars were meant to represent "a significant increase in performance and desirability." In other words, they were the pinnacle of their class. The name implied that the owner had the ability to afford an advantage, thus having superiority. Many of the "V" car names either have similar bold, dynamic meanings, or a connection to fabled figures from Norse, Roman, Greek, or Cretan mythology.

However, the company's connection to ancient history started even earlier. In 1927, they changed their logo from a round shape to one with wings. It was redesigned again in 1930, this time with tapered wings that ironically formed a V shape. In 1932, feathers were applied. These changes resulted from the restructuring of ownership during a time when Egyptology was all the rage. The scarab beetle represented new beginnings and eventually became the established logo.