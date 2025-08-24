How To Enable Google Chrome's Dark Mode On Your Computer & Mobile Devices

If you've ever caught yourself squinting at your screen late at night, you already know why Dark Mode feels like a lifesaver. It swaps out the blinding whites for cooler shades of gray and black, giving a sleeker look that's easier on your eyes. It can also (marginally) help stretch your battery life, especially on OLED screens, where darker pixels use less power.

Since Chrome is one of the most popular browsers out there, it makes sense that Google baked this feature right in. Dark Mode is a native Chrome feature on desktop and mobile, so you don't need to install extra tools or dig through endless settings. With just a few tweaks, you can make your browsing experience much easier on the eyes.

The exact steps aren't the same on iPhone, Android, and desktop, but none take more than a couple of taps or clicks. Here's how to turn it on across your devices.