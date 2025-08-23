Diesel Vs Biodiesel: The Key Differences (And Why They Matter)

A car requires three key factors to run properly, assuming it has an internal combustion engine: fuel, air, and ignition. Among these, the life blood of any internal combustion engine is, of course, the fuel, providing the energy that combines with the pressurized air to create combustion. There have been numerous fuel types over the years, but the most commonly-seen methods around the world today are gasoline and diesel. One might assume that it stops there, but no, these individual fuel types also feature subdivisions, such as TOP TIER™ Approved Gasoline for gas-powered cars and biodiesel for — you guessed it — diesels.

What then, exactly, is biodiesel, and how does it differ from regular diesel? In brief, biodiesel utilizes vegetable oil — much like the types you'd use in cooking — refined through various processes to create working fuel. Typically biodiesel manufacturers use sources such as recycled cooking oils, algae, and animal fats in the fuel's base, though the most common source in the United States comes from soybean oil. Aside from being made from renewable resources, as opposed to fossil fuel-based regular diesel, biodiesel also produces less carbon monoxide emissions due to its richer oxygen content over standard diesel fuel, in addition to producing less harmful particulates and other pollutants.

While this sounds like a miracle fuel, there are a few caveats. Biodiesel degrades rubber, meaning vehicles operating with biodiesel require more frequent inspections and maintenance of gaskets, hoses, and other rubber elements. There are other major pros and cons, of course — so let's take a deeper dive and discuss what these are, how biodiesel is made, and where to find it.