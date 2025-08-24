5 Of The Most Difficult Motorcycles To Ride

You don't have to be an engineer or a doctor to know that riding a motorcycle is risky business. Many road rockets boast absurd power-to-weight ratios, and lack the safety features typically found in cars. Forget seatbelts, airbags, and roll cages. On a motorcycle, it's just you and the open road. A simple twist of the throttle can be the difference between a Sunday ride and a wallet- or life-altering catastrophe.

An exhaustive study of everything you need to know before picking your first motorcycle could fill a set of encyclopedias, and it is easy to get it wrong. Rookie and veteran bikers alike agonize over whether they are ready to take a step up to that bigger, badder, faster machine. Manufacturers offer dozens of models catering to every style of riding, making it difficult to determine which bikes are forgiving to less experienced riders.

What is not as challenging is identifying motorcycles that are just difficult to ride. Many bikes have earned reputations for being best left to experts. Sometimes this is due to poor design. Other times it's because of outrageous power. Sometimes it's a result of unusual features or dimensions. Whatever the cause, here are five motorcycles that are known as being difficult to ride.