Why Don't New Sports Cars Have Center Armrests?
Automakers are adding new technology to vehicles every year, from new safety systems and rear camera displays to MHEV systems that increase vehicle fuel economy. Unfortunately, when auto manufacturers add new things to vehicles, the caveat is that something may get removed, a great example of that being more screens and less buttons.
There has been an alarming trend in modern vehicles that affects people who like to rest their right arms while driving, the center console is beginning to fade away. Modern sports cars and everyday drivers with performance trims have seen their center consoles dissipate and completely disappear. Manufacturers have begun doing this for a number of reasons, one of the biggest being that removing center consoles saves a decent amount of money in the production of the vehicle.
While many drivers enjoy the extra space, not everyone is a fan of the lack of a center console. Instead of having a resting area for your arm, there's just an open, cavernous space between you and your passenger. Not only is removing a center console also removing an armrest, but it also eliminates a convenient storage cubby that gets used for a multitude of things.
What eliminating center consoles does
There are a few advantages that automakers have by removing the center console from their vehicles, especially when it comes to sports cars. Sports cars are designed to be lightweight, although the use of lightweight materials, in some cases, means that they tend to be pretty expensive. Currently, the most affordable sports car on the market is also the smallest, the 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Even then, with a starting price of over $29,000, even the cheapest one costs a pretty penny.
Getting rid of unnecessary equipment saves a significant amount of money during the production process, and by not having to spend the time and materials to create a center console, auto manufacturers are spending less money.
That should, in theory, trickle down to the final cost of the vehicle, saving the consumer money as well. However, while the money savings is definitely a perk, if the choice is between spending a few extra bucks and having a comfortable armrest on a long drive, many may choose the armrest.
While the center console does offer a decent amount of covered and secure storage, the available space is perfect for bags, backpacks, and laptop carriers, if it's large enough. The convenience of being able to place your bag in between the seats instead of in the trunk or second-row is always appreciated.
Issues caused by eliminating center consoles
Though some auto manufacturers have decided that drivers don't need center consoles, there are still some reasons why a consumer would choose a vehicle with a center console over a vehicle without one. While eliminating the center console allows an open storage area, it does so by removing a covered and concealed storage area.
Another potential issue that arises by eliminating center consoles is the lack of cup holders. The natural motion for a driver putting a coffee or water bottle down in their vehicle is to place it into a cup holder near the center console.
If something spills, grimy cup holders are actually pretty easy to clean, but without a center console and cup holders nearby, many drivers will have to find unique or less comfortable positions for their drinks. Many vehicles offer cup holders in doors, though they are typically not as accessible as cup holders in the center console.
As mentioned, one of the most obvious issues when car companies eliminate center consoles is eliminating a resting spot. Granted, arm rests on the seats, or on the door may help relieve that, but not many sports cars feature arm rests of any kind.
An argument could be made for safety here, since the driver should always have two hands on the wheel, instead of resting one on a center console armrest. That will help when taking sharp turns at speed in a sports car, as you should really have two hands on the wheel in those scenarios.