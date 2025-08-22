Why Don't New Sports Cars Have Center Armrests?

Automakers are adding new technology to vehicles every year, from new safety systems and rear camera displays to MHEV systems that increase vehicle fuel economy. Unfortunately, when auto manufacturers add new things to vehicles, the caveat is that something may get removed, a great example of that being more screens and less buttons.

There has been an alarming trend in modern vehicles that affects people who like to rest their right arms while driving, the center console is beginning to fade away. Modern sports cars and everyday drivers with performance trims have seen their center consoles dissipate and completely disappear. Manufacturers have begun doing this for a number of reasons, one of the biggest being that removing center consoles saves a decent amount of money in the production of the vehicle.

While many drivers enjoy the extra space, not everyone is a fan of the lack of a center console. Instead of having a resting area for your arm, there's just an open, cavernous space between you and your passenger. Not only is removing a center console also removing an armrest, but it also eliminates a convenient storage cubby that gets used for a multitude of things.